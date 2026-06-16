SR SUN RISE Multi-Functional Luxury Shower System: Your Perfect Choice for Bathroom Renovation & an Exceptional Shower Experience

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SR SUN RISE officially launches its new all-round rain shower faucet collection, tailored for families who prioritize home wellness and quality living.

SR SUN RISE has unveiled two premium multi-functional shower faucet sets.



The first option is SR SUN RISE’s classic shower set. This system adopts a solid brass pressure-balancing valve cartridge with ceramic discs. The cartridge stabilizes hot and cold water pressure to prevent abrupt temperature swings caused by household water pressure fluctuations. Even when other faucets or water outlets are in use, the shower maintains a consistent water temperature and provides reliable anti-scald protection for daily use.



Durability is another core design highlight. Unlike most ordinary shower systems on the market, this unit is fitted with a thickened, heavy-duty 304 stainless steel body for a robust, high-end texture. Its reinforced metal structure ensures outstanding long-term service life, and the lead-free brass water channels guarantee safe water contact during use. From exterior finishes to internal water pathways, every component is engineered for solid construction and lasting performance.







The shower system is engineered for superior comfort and versatility. Featuring an ergonomic structure, a 16-inch extended shower arm, and a 71-inch flexible hose, it easily accommodates diverse household bathing needs. The extended coverage creates a more pleasant shower area, while the extra-long hose simplifies rinsing, child bathing, and bathtub cleaning. These thoughtful design elements deliver a highly practical, user-friendly, and all-around satisfying bathing experience for modern bathrooms.

Specially designed for bathroom remodeling, this professional multi-functional concealed shower set delivers a premium bathing experience that is cozy, hygienic, practical and water-saving. Click to view product details: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Y2X89QB

The second shower set also comes with a brass pressure-balancing cartridge. It maintains a consistent water temperature even when multiple water outlets are in use, so users hardly need to readjust the settings and are fully protected against scalding from abrupt temperature changes.

It comes with an adjustable slide bar that accommodates users of all statures. The handheld shower can be used hands-free, delivering an ultra-comfortable bathing experience.

What’s more, the handheld shower has six spray settings and a 71-inch long hose to satisfy all your daily bathing needs.

Hundreds of customers speak highly of this product regarding its quality, appearance, functionality and water pressure.

Specially designed for bathroom remodeling, this professional multi-functional concealed shower set enables you to enjoy a high-quality bathing experience that is comfortable, hygienic, convenient and water-efficient. Click to view product details: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B281YQ1K?th=1

About SR SUN RISE

Founded in 2005, SR SUN RISE has specialized in the R&D and manufacturing of bathroom hardware and smart sanitary ware for 20 years. The brand operates a 10,000-square-foot production facility and owns more than 40 technical patents. It has obtained ISO, cUPC and other authoritative international certifications, and has set up overseas subsidiaries and warehouses, primarily serving European and American markets. Adhering to the philosophy of water conservation and eco-friendly innovation, the brand develops high-quality, cost-effective bathroom products, delivers premium bathroom solutions for global households, and continuously innovates to expand its footprint in the global market.

Contact Information

Email: mikechen@eyakult.com

Phone: 1 888-232-9842

SR SUN RISE Official Website: https://srsunriseglobal.com/

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