SR SUN RISE Multi-Functional Filtered Shower Head: Purified Water Revitalizes Bathing Experience, Upgrades Home Personal Care

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand-new multi-functional filtered shower head is officially launched for families who focus on home health and quality of life.



This multi-functional filtered shower head adopts a multi-layer precision filtration system, nine spray modes and humanized detailed design. It solves the troubles of excessive impurities in household water, single function of shower heads and inconvenient bathroom cleaning, and brings users a healthy, comfortable and high-quality bathing experience.

SR SUN RISE has launched a multi-functional shower head with handheld. Featuring advanced composite filtration technology and nine spray modes, this product helps realize water purification, upgraded personal care and efficient cleaning in daily bathing scenarios.

Its multi-layer precision filtration system efficiently removes chlorine, rust and sediment, and improves the condition of skin and hair.







It comes with nine spray modes, one-touch water shutoff and high-pressure spray gun, serving both personal bathing and bathroom cleaning.







Equipped with a 71-inch extra-long burst-proof hose and multi-angle adjustable water outlet, it adapts to all usage scenarios and people of all age groups.







"This product will change the way people enjoy bathing and clean bathrooms," users said. More than six thousand customers have given it highly positive reviews.

As a professional shower filter head for hard water, this multi-functional filtered shower head enables users to enjoy a healthier, more comfortable and water-saving high-quality bathing experience in a more convenient way. Click to view product details: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CL4SVJQ3?th=1

About SR SUN RISE

Founded in 2005, SR SUN RISE has been engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of bathroom hardware and smart sanitary ware for 20 years. The brand owns a 10,000-square-foot production base and holds over 40 patents. It has obtained ISO, CUPC and other international certifications, and established overseas

subsidiaries and warehouses, mainly operating in European and American markets. Upholding the concepts of green water conservation and environmental-friendly innovation, we meticulously develop cost-effective bathroom products, provide high-quality bathroom solutions for global families, and keep innovating to explore further in the global market.

Contact Information

Email: mikechen@eyakult.com

Phone: 1 888-232-9842 SR SUN RISE Official

Website: https://srsunriseglobal.com/



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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