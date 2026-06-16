DTEX Achieves AWS Security Competency, Setting Behavioral Intelligence as the Standard for Data Protection and AI Risk Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Data Protection category. This designation recognizes DTEX’s proven technical proficiency in Data Loss Prevention, Insider Risk Management, and User Behavior Analytics, reflecting its behavior-first approach to protecting data as humans and AI systems increasingly interact in enterprise workflows.

As AI assistants and autonomous agents are engrained across workplaces, insider risk has evolved. Enterprises must now consider agentic risk with the same security measures as human risk. Unlike traditional tools built for static policies, AI assistants, copilots, and autonomous agents now operate alongside employees, accessing sensitive data, executing multi-step workflows, and making decisions with limited human oversight. DTEX is designed to evaluate these complex behaviors across modern, AI-integrated workflows, understanding intent and context to determine whether an action involving sensitive data is legitimate.

"AI is fundamentally changing the insider risk landscape. Workforce agents now access sensitive data and execute tasks autonomously, creating visibility gaps for traditional tools,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “DTEX was built to adapt, understanding intent and behavior in real time, exactly what organizations need to protect their data in a world where both humans and AI are active participants in the enterprise. We are proud to deepen our relationship with AWS and give joint customers a faster path to adaptive, intelligent data protection at scale."

AWS Security Competency status is awarded to AWS Partners demonstrating deep technical expertise and customer success in specialized security domains. DTEX earned this status following rigorous technical validation of the DTEX Platform architecture and its ability to deliver enterprise-grade data security on AWS.

DTEX AI Risk Management, currently in private preview, extends behavioral intelligence to generative AI tools, embedded copilots, and autonomous agents operating across enterprise systems. By combining behavioral intelligence with AI-native detection, including capabilities like Triage Guardian for autonomous alert prioritization, DTEX gives organizations the visibility and control needed to safely scale AI-driven productivity while protecting their most sensitive information.

Validated platform capabilities include:

Risk-adaptive behavioral approach: Innovative, risk-adaptive approach leverages human behavioral analytics and intent-based scoring for advanced DLP.

Innovative, risk-adaptive approach leverages human behavioral analytics and intent-based scoring for advanced DLP. Robust multi-tenant isolation on AWS: Secure multi-tenant infrastructure on AWS featuring VPC isolation and dedicated resources across seven regions, with standard encryption for data at rest and in transit.

Secure multi-tenant infrastructure on AWS featuring VPC isolation and dedicated resources across seven regions, with standard encryption for data at rest and in transit. Native AWS Security Hub integration: Serverless, native integration with AWS Security Hub leverages Amazon EventBridge rules and AWS CloudFormation for secure, cross-account data delivery.

Serverless, native integration with AWS Security Hub leverages Amazon EventBridge rules and AWS CloudFormation for secure, cross-account data delivery. Built-in architectural resiliency: Enhanced architectural durability through endpoint buffering, PostgreSQL write-ahead logging, SQS with dead letter queues, and data replay features.

Enhanced architectural durability through endpoint buffering, PostgreSQL write-ahead logging, SQS with dead letter queues, and data replay features. Security-first operational posture: Operational model utilizes MTLS, end-to-end TLS, customer-specific KMS keys, and continuous self-monitoring on all production hosts.



Purpose-built to understand intent and context, the DTEX Platform helps organizations navigate agentic AI use across the enterprise, ensuring that both human or autonomous actors operate within expected boundaries.

Organizations can learn more and request access to DTEX AI Risk Management at www.dtex.ai/capabilities/ai-risk-management

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX Platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

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