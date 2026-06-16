Rachio Launches Professional Business Account Features for Irrigation and Landscape Contractors

DENVER, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachio today announced the launch of professional business account features for irrigation and landscape contractors. The new capabilities give irrigation businesses a centralized way to manage their teams, access client properties, and maintain a professional presence within the Rachio App.

Until now, contractors using Rachio often relied on shared logins or manual access-sharing between individual accounts to coordinate work across technicians. The new features replace these workarounds with a structured, role-based system built around how irrigation businesses actually operate.

Business owners can create a business account and assign one of three roles to each team member: Owner, Admin, or Tech. Properties and devices are owned at the business level, not by individuals, so access is never lost when an employee leaves. When a new technician joins, they automatically receive access to the client properties they need. When someone is removed, their access to all properties is revoked instantly.

For technicians in the field, gaining access to a client's system is faster: the homeowner shares a QR code or six-character business code in their Rachio App. Every business account also includes a digital business card automatically shared with clients when a property is connected. Homeowners can view it in the app, add it to their phone contacts, or share it with others.

“Irrigation businesses manage dozens or hundreds of properties, and they’ve been piecing together workarounds to do it,” said Rob Denton, marketing director at Rachio. “This gives their businesses a real foundation: role management, a professional presence, and shared access that is easy to obtain.”

Pro business account features are available now at no additional cost to Rachio Pro users. Setup takes a few minutes and does not require re-onboarding existing properties or devices. For more information, visit support.rachio.com/en_us/rachio-pro-business-accounts-rJRC06pg.

About Rachio

Rachio, a Rain Bird company, develops smart irrigation solutions that help homeowners and irrigation businesses manage outdoor water use more efficiently. By combining connected hardware, intelligent software, and weather data, Rachio delivers more precise, convenient, and sustainable landscape irrigation.