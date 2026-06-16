INDOPAC 2026: The Washington Times’ Threat Status To Convene Key Defense Leaders To Address U.S. Maritime Power In The Indo-Pacific

Washington, D.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Times' Threat Status will host INDOPAC 2026 | Naval Dominance: Shipbuilding, Autonomy & C2 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. Members of the media are invited to attend this high-level forum convening senior U.S. military officers, Members of Congress, leading think tank scholars, and executives from the defense industrial base.

With U.S.-China competition in the Indo-Pacific intensifying, INDOPAC 2026 will examine the future of American maritime power. Building on emerging concepts such as the "Golden Fleet" initiative, discussions will explore how a more distributed, hybrid force, integrating crewed and uncrewed platforms across maritime and space domains, can deliver resilient, persistent advantage against peer competitors.

PANEL DISCUSSIONS:

Three expert panels will address the most pressing challenges facing U.S. naval dominance:

Shipbuilding: Modernizing the U.S. shipbuilding enterprise and scaling the defense industrial base

Autonomy: Accelerating AI-enabled and uncrewed systems development and deployment

Command and Control: Building next-generation C2 and the growing role of space-based ISR, communications, and targeting for integrated, multi-domain operations

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Russell Vought, Director, Office of Management and Budget

Justin Fanelli, Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy

ADM (Ret.) John Richardson, 31st Chief of Naval Operations

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Representative Pat Harrigan (R-NC-10)

CAPT. Randy Cruz, Commanding Officer, Naval Research Laboratory

RADM (Ret.) Mark Montgomery, Senior Director, Foundation for Defense of Democracies

Joe DePietro, VP & GM, Mission Integrated Command and Control, Lockheed Martin

J.R. Gear, VP & GM, Maritime Integrated Systems and Encryption, L3Harris Technologies

John Baylouny, CEO, Leonardo DRS

Michael Coulter, President & CEO, Hanwha Defense USA

Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO, Govini

Miles Yu, Senior Fellow and Director, China Center, Hudson Institute

Bryan Clark, Senior Fellow and Director, Center for Defense Concepts and Technology, Hudson Institute

INDOPAC 2026 is made possible with support from our sponsors; Hanwha Defense USA; Leonardo DRS; L3Harris Technologies; Lockheed Martin; Govini; Obviant; and Purdue University.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indopac-2026-naval-dominance-shipbuilding-autonomy-c2-tickets-1989026668308

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ABOUT THE WASHINGTON TIMES’ THREAT STATUS

Threat Status is the flagship national security brand of The Washington Times, one of the largest national security editorial teams in Washington, D.C. Since 1982, The Washington Times has delivered daily copies to the White House, the Pentagon, and every Capitol Hill office in the House and Senate. The Threat Status newsletter reaches 23,000 subscribers with a 42% open rate. The Washington Times digital footprint reaches 16 million monthly with 1 million newsletter subscribers and 2.5 million social media followers.

The Threat Status editorial team is led by National Security Editor Guy Taylor, and includes correspondents Bill Gertz, Ben Wolfgang, John Seward, Mike Glenn, and Asia Editor Andrew Salmon. Contributors include Dan Hoffman, Joseph Detrani, Kelly Sadler, and Clifford May.