Anyswap Surpasses $2M Daily Volume and Launches a Privacy-First Instant Crypto Swap, Routing Through Tier-1 Exchanges

London, UK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyswap, an innovative privacy-first instant crypto swap platform, today announced it has surpassed $2 million in daily trading volume, marking a 1,000% growth trajectory in recent months. To support this rapid expansion, Anyswap also announced the official rollout of its public API and its proprietary "Seed Mode" feature, redefining how retail and institutional users bridge and swap digital assets.





Anyswap is redefining how users swap and bridge crypto by routing transactions directly through Binance, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, MEXC, and Gate - offering execution speeds of 15 to 60 seconds, fees as low as 0.45%, and an on-chain privacy footprint no other instant swap can match.

A New Standard for Instant Crypto Swaps

For years, the instant crypto swap market has been dominated by services like FixedFloat, ChangeNOW, Exolix, StealthEX, and SimpleSwap. These platforms popularized the idea of fast, no-KYC token exchanges - but their underlying infrastructure has remained largely unchanged since 2019. Most operate as hot wallet providers: users deposit crypto, and the provider sends back different crypto from its own internal reserves, typically charging a 1% base fee plus spread.



This model has three persistent problems: high fees, slow execution times of 5 to 30 minutes, and a privacy ceiling - every withdrawal traces back to the same flagged hot wallets, easily identifiable on chain analytics tools like Chainalysis, Arkham, and Bubblemaps. Anyswap takes a fundamentally different approach.



How Anyswap Works:



CEX-Routed Swaps, Not Hot Wallet Transfers



Instead of using its own liquidity pool, Anyswap routes every swap through a tier-1 centralized exchange. When a user deposits crypto, the platform instantly sends the destination asset from its vault at Binance, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, MEXC, or Gate - depending on the user's selection.



This architectural difference produces measurable improvements across every dimension that matters to crypto users:



Lower fees: Anyswap charges a flat 0.45% on standard swaps and 0.55% on privacy-enhanced swaps - up to 6x lower than competitors charging 1% to 3%.



Faster execution: Most swaps complete in 15 to 60 seconds. Customizable timing extends up to 24 hours for users prioritizing privacy.



Real exchange withdrawals: Recipients receive a withdrawal indistinguishable from any other CEX transaction, breaking the on-chain pattern that flags traditional instant swap users.



Critically, Anyswap never custodies user funds. The platform routes transactions between exchange vaults - funds move from the user's wallet to a CEX, to another CEX, and finally to the destination wallet, without Anyswap touching them at any point in the flow.

Seed Mode: A New Primitive for Multi-Wallet Funding



Anyswap's flagship feature, Seed Mode, allows users to fund unlimited destination wallets from a single deposit. Each withdrawal can be configured independently:



- Custom amount per wallet

- Custom source exchange per withdrawal

- Custom timing per withdrawal (from instant to 24 hours)

For users managing multiple wallets - traders, developers, OTC desks, and privacy-conscious holders - Seed Mode replaces what was previously a tedious manual process of repeated deposits and withdrawals, each one creating an identifiable pattern on-chain. With Seed Mode, those same 30 wallets can be funded from one deposit in under 5 minutes, with no shared source, no matching amounts, and no synchronized timing.



No other instant swap, aggregator, or bridge currently offers this functionality.

Why Aggregators Aren't a Solution



In recent years, swap aggregators have positioned themselves as a privacy upgrade by routing through multiple providers in sequence. The reality is less impressive: aggregator users pay double the fees, wait twice as long, and still receive funds from known hot wallets - just two of them in a row instead of one. Modern chain analysis tools connect these hops in seconds.

Anyswap is not an aggregator. It is direct infrastructure connecting users to exchange-level liquidity, with no intermediate hot wallet anywhere in the flow. Built for Both Retail and Institutional Use



Anyswap supports single orders up to $5,000,000, with tiered fee discounts of up to 50% for high-volume users. The platform recently launched a public API, enabling wallets, trading tools, OTC desks, and market makers to integrate exchange-routed swap infrastructure directly into their products.



The platform also features:



- Telegram-based accounts with no email or KYC required

- A complete order history and address book

- A referral program returning 30% of fees to referrers in perpetuity

- A points system rewarding active users with future cashback (coming soon)

- An upcoming tiered fee structure with automatic discounts based on volume



Growth Without a Token



Anyswap has grown over 1,000% in volume in recent months without launching a token, running ad campaigns, or hiring paid influencers. Daily volume recently surpassed $2,000,000, driven entirely by organic user growth and word of mouth.



The team has stated publicly that no token launch is planned. Instead, Anyswap is exploring a community equity model - opening up 25% of the company to users through a stablecoin-funded pool, with returns generated from a yield engine that reinvests in the platform.



This approach mirrors the path taken by Hyperliquid, which built through the entire 2022-2024 bear market with a small but loyal user base before becoming one of the most valuable products in crypto.



Anyswap appears to be following the same playbook: product first, community second, monetization last.



The Bottom Line



The instant crypto swap market has been overdue for a real upgrade. FixedFloat, ChangeNOW, and the aggregators that route between them all share the same underlying limitation: they rely on hot wallet infrastructure that is slow, expensive, and easily traceable.



Anyswap solves these problems by routing through real exchange liquidity, offering verifiable privacy, lower fees, faster execution, and capabilities - like Seed Mode and $5M order support - that no competitor currently matches.



For users tired of paying 1% to send crypto from one wallet to another, Anyswap is now the obvious alternative.



Try it at anyswap.bot - the only official domain.



About Anyswap



Anyswap is a privacy-first instant crypto swap and multi-wallet funding platform that routes transactions through tier-1 centralized exchanges. Built for traders, developers, and privacy-conscious users, Anyswap offers fees as low as 0.45%, execution times of 15-60 seconds, and proprietary features like Seed Mode for funding unlimited wallets from a single deposit. The platform supports orders up to $5,000,000 and has processed over $2,000,000 in daily volume without launching a token. Learn more at anyswap.bot.

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