isolved Introduces Autonomous AI Agents Built to Own HR Outcomes — Brings Unified HCM Platform to Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect For Partners -- isolved® today unveiled the first autonomous AI agents built to own HR, payroll and benefits outcomes, and launched general availability of the isolved Connector for Claude. The announcement arrives as AI agents proliferate inside the American workforce without systems of record, governance, or accountability — a workforce problem disguised as a software problem. isolved addresses this issue by introducing agents with accountability, inside a platform designed to monitor the chaos of a workforce. Together these announcements mark the first deliveries under Workforce Capital Management (WCM); the new category isolved is defining as businesses manage human workers and agentic workers side by side.

Read Michael Haske's full take on our blog →

AI is being adopted across American businesses more rapidly every day. McKinsey has found that 88 percent of organizations use AI in at least one business function. New survey data from 451 Research S&P Global’s Voice of the Enterprise: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration, Employee Life Cycle & HR 2026 report found that 52% of HR respondents want real-time audit trails, 43% want AI governance tools, and 40% want automated monitoring of evolving regulations.

Most of this innovation exists to make employees faster by drafting email, summarizing documents or routing calls through complex phone systems. isolved's agents are designed to do something categorically different: own the outcome. They don't help an administrator process payroll faster — they run payroll correctly. They don't surface a retention report — they alert HR about the at-risk employee before they resign. The shift from accelerating tasks to owning outcomes is the line between the last generation of HCM and the next one, and it comes at a time when HR is the business function best positioned to monitor, manage and measure workforce challenges.

"Our clients already have AI agents running in their businesses," said Michael Haske, CEO of isolved. "Nobody hired them, nobody is managing them, and nobody knows what they're doing. Here's the thing: an AI agent isn't software you install and forget — it's much more like an employee. It needs to be onboarded, trained, mentored, managed, and assisted by a human when its confidence score is low, and offloaded when its job is done. In every other part of a business, we call that a workforce. And running a workforce — onboarding to offboarding, on one system of record, under one set of rules — is exactly what isolved already does. We're just extending it to a new kind of worker. That's not a faster version of HCM. It's a different category."

"Businesses have been looking to IT to understand how AI will meaningfully change their workforce,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Co-Founder, Sapient Insights Group, “but they've been asking the wrong department. The answer is in HR, where workforce strategy has always sat. What isolved is doing with Workforce Capital Management is providing HR with an auditable solution that leverages their own data and compliance policies to address this market challenge. When HR, IT, and Operations work together, the outcome is better for the workforce and the business."

Six Agents, Each Accountable for an Outcome

The first six autonomous AI agents operate inside the isolved platform and act with ownership, always keeping a human in the loop. Each owns a specific result:

The Guardian monitors every payroll run in real time, flagging potential errors before it closes to help ensure employees are paid correctly.

The Advisor guides each employee through benefits enrollment based on their individual needs, helping to deliver a complete and accurate enrollment every time.

The Signal identifies retention risks early and acts on them before a valued employee resigns.

The Orchestrator runs every onboarding task across connected systems so a new hire is fully ready on day one, with faster starts and higher employee engagement.

The Watchdog tracks regulatory change across the states a client operates in, helping businesses stay ahead of compliance deadlines.

The Helper resolves routine employee HR questions around the clock, delivering answers rather than routing tickets.

These agents arrive in phases across 2026 and 2027.

Available now: the isolved Connector for Claude, available in the connectors directory. Employees connect their isolved account once through Claude’s Settings → Connectors menu, then ask questions and complete approved actions in natural language inside any Claude conversation — no separate portal or login required.

Also in 2026: the first autonomous agents enter customer environments, each owning a defined HR outcome.

Ahead: isolved as the system of record and governance layer for the entire blended workforce — human and agentic — managed on one platform, under one set of rules.

isolved will demonstrate the Claude connector at Connect for Partners on June 16 in Las Vegas and at SHRM Annual, booth 4319. More information is available at isolvedhcm.com.

About isolved®

isolved® isolved is a Workforce Capital Management company — the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contacts:

Christine Allen, Senior Director of Communications, isolved

callen@isolvedhcm.com

Audrey Surette, PAN for isolved

isolved@pancomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d1a44a-36e4-487a-9fdd-22bb051d3e80