Groove Technology Solutions Named 2025 DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS Hospitality & Institutions Dealer of the Year

Salt Lake City, NC, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Technology Solutions, a leading nationwide provider of hospitality technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® Hospitality & Institutions (H&I) Dealer of the Year for 2025. The award was presented at the annual DIRECTV® Revolution Awards ceremony, where Groove President and CEO Lance Platt accepted the honor on behalf of the entire Groove team.

The DIRECTV H&I Dealer of the Year award is widely regarded as one of the most coveted distinctions for DIRECTV service providers. Bestowed annually by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the award is reserved for a single authorized dealer that has demonstrated extraordinary achievement in sales and customer service. Groove Technology Solutions earned the 2025 distinction through its exceptional performance across every qualifying metric. The company posted substantial DIRECTV sales results, achieved outstanding customer satisfaction scores, and maintained an unmatched standard of service delivery throughout the year. Groove's deep expertise in designing, deploying, and supporting DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS entertainment systems for the hospitality market was central to the recognition, as was its unwavering commitment to building long-term client relationships grounded in trust, responsiveness, and technical excellence.

"We are truly honored to receive the DIRECTV H&I Dealer of the Year award for 2025," said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "I want to extend my sincere gratitude to DIRECTV for this recognition and for the tremendous partnership we've built together over the years. This award belongs to the Groove team. It is a direct reflection of their hard work, their dedication to our customers, and their relentless commitment to excellence every single day. I could not be prouder of what this team has accomplished, and I know the best is still ahead of us."

In addition, Groove took home the Top Renewal Properties West Award, which honors the authorized dealer in the Western US that most successfully renewed contracts for existing properties by focusing on long-term customer relationships. They also received the Top Gross Additions West Award, which recognizes the authorized dealer in the Western U.S. that added the highest volume of new DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS subscribers.

These awards help cement Groove Technology Solutions' standing as a premier provider of hospitality and senior living technology services. The company serves a diverse portfolio of clients spanning independent hotels and major brand properties, senior living communities, university housing, healthcare facilities, and government institutions—all of which depend on Groove's expertise to deliver reliable, high-quality in-room entertainment experiences to their guests and residents.

“Groove Technology Solutions has been a trusted dealer of DIRECTV for many years and continues to be a consistent top performer. This is not the first time they have won our coveted H&I Dealer of the Year award, and we don’t think it will be their last. Groove succeeds not only in the business they generate with DIRECTV, but also in the new levels of customer satisfaction that they continue to achieve. DIRECTV works together with Groove to not only improve the ways in which we go to market in the Lodging and Institution industries, but also to continue to enhance the technologies used to bring our customers the best services for their properties. At DIRECTV, we are proud to work with the team at Groove and look forward to doing so for many years to come,” said Gregor Sweet, Director of Sales for DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more, visit getgrooven.com.

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