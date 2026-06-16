Yamaha to Host Inaugural Ténéré Trek Owner’s Event in Tamarack, Idaho





MARIETTA, Ga., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced it will host the first-ever Yamaha Ténéré Trek, a Yamaha-led owners’ event, August 6-9 at Tamarack Ski Resort in Donnelly, Idaho. The event brings Yamaha riders together for organized adventure rides, product demos and community experiences. Public registrations are now open at www.yamahamotorsports.com/events.php?event_id=385.

The inaugural Ténéré Trek will welcome up to 200 Yamaha dual sport and adventure riders for a weekend of riding through mountain backroads and forest trails around the Payette National Forest. Registered guests will have the option to book lodging or camping spaces at Tamarack Resort through Yamaha’s exclusive rate. For a $250 entry fee guests will be treated to three hosted dinners, commemorative gift items, live entertainment and curated adventure routes riding alongside Yamaha ambassadors and staff.

The inaugural Yamaha Ténéré Trek will feature:

Scenic adventure riding routes through Idaho’s Payette National Forest region

Opportunities to connect with fellow riders and Yamaha brand ambassadors

Product demos from Yamaha and participating sponsors

Commemorative gifts and merchandise from select supporting brands

Live entertainment, group activities, raffles, and more

Additional experiences to be announced

“The Ténéré 700 has built a proud and passionate following through its capability across a wide range of roads and trails,” said Jennifer Davie, Yamaha’s experiential marketing manager. “We built the Ténéré Trek to give back to those passionate owners, and bring the community together in an incredible setting to celebrate what makes adventure riding special.”

Participation is limited to Yamaha adventure motorcycle owners only with 250cc and larger models recommended. Those interested in attending can find additional participation details and registration information available at www.yamahamotorsports.com/events.php?event_id=385. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. (Illinois) and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

The Yamaha Ténéré Trek is Yamaha first owners' event for adventure motorcycle riders. It's a multi-day riding weekend that brings Yamaha Ténéré and dual sport owners together for organized group rides, product demos, community experiences, and live entertainment, all set in the mountains of Idaho.

When is the Yamaha Ténéré Trek 2026?

The inaugural Yamaha Ténéré Trek takes place August 6–9, 2026.

Where is the Yamaha Ténéré Trek being held?

The event is held at Tamarack Ski Resort in Donnelly, Idaho. Organized routes take participants through mountain backroads and forest trails in the Payette National Forest region.

How much does it cost to attend the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

Registration is $250 per person. The entry fee includes three hosted dinners, commemorative gift items, live entertainment, curated adventure riding routes, and access to product demos. Lodging and camping at Tamarack Resort are available separately at an exclusive Yamaha rate.

How do I register for the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

Registration is open now at www.yamahamotorsports.com/events.php?event_id=385 . Space is limited to 200 riders and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early registration is recommended.

Who can attend the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

The event is open to up to 200 Yamaha adventure motorcycle owners. Participation is limited to riders with Yamaha dual sport and adventure models of 250cc or larger. Non-Yamaha riders are not eligible to participate.

What motorcycles are eligible for the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

Yamaha dual sport and adventure motorcycles of 250cc and larger are recommended. The event is centered around the Yamaha Ténéré 700, but any qualifying Yamaha adventure or dual sport model with a 250cc engine or larger is welcome.

What is included in the Yamaha Ténéré Trek registration fee?

The $250 entry fee covers:

Three hosted dinners

Commemorative gifts and merchandise from select supporting brands

Curated adventure riding routes alongside Yamaha ambassadors and staff

Product demos from Yamaha and participating sponsors

Live entertainment, group activities, and raffles

Additional experiences to be announced





Where can I stay during the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

Registered guests can book lodging or camping at Tamarack Resort through an exclusive rate for Yamaha Ténéré Trek guests. Accommodations must be booked separately from event registration.

What riding will take place at the Yamaha Ténéré Trek?

Riders will explore scenic adventure routes through Idaho's Payette National Forest region, including mountain backroads and forest trails. Routes are curated and guided, with Yamaha brand ambassadors and staff riding alongside participants.

Will there be Yamaha motorcycle demos at the Ténéré Trek?

Yes. The event includes product demo opportunities from Yamaha and participating sponsors, giving attendees a chance to test ride current Yamaha models.

What is Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho?

Tamarack Resort is a mountain resort located in Donnelly, Idaho, near Boise, that operates as both a ski resort in winter and an outdoor recreation destination in summer. Surrounded by the Payette National Forest, it offers direct access to the mountain trails and backroads featured in the Ténéré Trek riding routes.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b60af88-d191-4be6-939a-6398e9436a32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb968986-3f58-4652-b588-c6f5f94cc5ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba9a8f1c-6e97-443b-b8ae-e5023c8ef0b7