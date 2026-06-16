Leishen Energy Named as the No. 1 Bid Winner for Surface Control Integrated Devices with a Sinopec Oilfield

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. ("Leishen Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSE), a leading China-based provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced that ZJY Technologies Co., Ltd., its Chinese operating subsidiary, has once again been named the No. 1 Bid Winner in a major procurement tender by a Sinopec oilfield branch.

The Company received an official "Winning Bid Notice" from the tendering department of Sinopec for the supply of Skid-mounted Rooms for Wellhead Surface Control Integrated Devices (Specification: 4m×3m×2.5m), which includes built-in air conditioning and electric heating systems.

Continued Strategic Market Penetration

This repeat recognition as the top bidder represents another significant milestone for Leishen Energy, further solidifying its leadership position in the competitive Chinese onshore oil and gas sector.

Proven Track Record: Once again ranking first demonstrates the Company's technical capabilities and its ability to consistently deliver products and services that meet the stringent requirements of Chinese state-owned energy enterprises.



Scope of Supply: The equipment is designed for harsh oilfield environments, requiring high durability and integrated climate control features.

"We are honored to be named the top bidder once again by a subsidiary of Sinopec, one of the world's largest energy companies," said Hongliang Li, CEO of Leishen Energy. "This repeated recognition validates the technical superiority and reliability of our skid-mounted equipment solutions. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the oilfield branch to deliver high-efficiency, safe, and intelligent equipment that is designed to enhance their operational capabilities."

About the Product

The Wellhead Surface Control Integrated Device Skid-mounted Room is a core component for modern oilfield digitalization. It integrates control systems, air conditioning, and heating into a mobile, modular housing, ensuring stable operation of wellhead equipment in extreme temperatures.

About Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.

The Leishen Group was founded in 2007 and is a China-based provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry. Our major lines of business include (i) sale of clean-energy equipment; (ii) new energy production and operation; (iii) digitalization and integration equipment; and (iv) oil and gas engineering technical services. Currently, our business operations have expanded beyond the PRC to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.r-egroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," “designs,” "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, and strategies. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as final contract signing, supply chain conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.

Email:ir@r-egroup.com

Web: www.r-egroup.com