HUN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Huntsman Corporation With Olin Corporation

MONSEY, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) (“Huntsman”) with Olin Corporation (“Olin”) pursuant to which Huntsman shareholders will receive 0.5476 shares in Olin for every one (1) share of Huntsman.

In trading on June 16, 2026, the price of Huntsman shares have fallen over 18% on the news of the merger as of 11:45 A.M. Eastern time.

Huntsman’s stock price is falling because, based on the closing price of Olin of $25.30 as of June 15, 2026, the implied sale price is approximately $13.85 per Huntsman share. This implied sale price is well below the closing price of Huntsman $15.89 per share on June 15, 2026. The implied sale price is also well below the price targets for Huntsman of multiple Wall Street analysts, including:

Patrick Cunningham of Citi ($16.00 target price)

Vincent Andrews of Morgan Stanley ($15.00 target price)

David Begleiter of Deutsche Bank ($15.00 target price)

Duffy Fischer of Goldman Sachs ($15.00 target price)

(source: TipRanks)

If you remain a Huntsman shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/huntsman-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Huntsman Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Huntsman shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Huntsman shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Huntsman stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com