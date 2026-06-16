Lake Tahoe Unified School District Launches Energy Savings Project With Largest Solar Installation in Tahoe Basin History

South Lake Tahoe, CA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) is accelerating its path toward a more sustainable future with a comprehensive energy-savings project that includes the largest solar installation in the Tahoe Basin's history. The initiative advances LTUSD’s goal of cutting energy consumption by 50 percent below its 2018 baseline by 2030.

LTUSD partnered with Veregy, a leading decarbonization and energy services provider, to complete a districtwide Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract. Under this model, Veregy guarantees that energy savings will cover the cost of the improvements, eliminating the need for bond dollars.

The LTUSD Board-approved scope will include upgrades such as high-efficiency LED interior, exterior, and sports lighting, HVAC system upgrades, and 1.4 MW of onsite solar generation. Following South Tahoe Public Utility District’s successful solar project, this initiative further reinforces the region’s viability for renewable energy production. Solar construction for LTUSD is scheduled to begin next spring.

At South Tahoe High School, Veregy will reconfigure the boiler system to significantly reduce water and natural gas use while eliminating the major cost of 24‑hour steam boiler supervision. These upgrades are expected to enhance comfort and reliability across campus facilities while lowering long-term operating costs.

Superintendent Todd Cutler, Ed.D., emphasized the district’s long-term commitment to students and the broader community with this investment in clean energy and modern learning environments: “The Board made a commitment to sustainability and the future health of our community, and this partnership with Veregy is making it happen”.

“This project reflects the vision and leadership of Lake Tahoe Unified. The district’s commitment to sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and long-term stewardship made this project possible. I also want to highlight the dedicated Veregy team members who worked tirelessly to help bring that vision to life. We are honored to serve as a trusted partner today and into the future,” said Brett Gallagher of Veregy.

Construction began in May, starting with lighting upgrades at the South Tahoe Middle School. This project comes at a pivotal time for the region’s energy landscape. NV Energy is redirecting energy lines to data centers starting in May 2027, which is expected to raise energy prices throughout South Lake Tahoe. As a result, onsite solar has become an even more attractive option to help offset the cost of a new energy source provider in 2027 and beyond. Energy savings and sustainability will benefit students and the community for decades to come.

About Lake Tahoe Unified School District:

LTUSD serves approximately 3,500 students across its seven campuses. This project was made possible under the leadership of the LTUSD Board of Education, Todd Cutler, Superintendent, Kelly Buttery, Chief Business Officer, and David Zebo, Director of Facilities and Transportation.

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy-efficiency measures, infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, EV fleet infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability initiatives.

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