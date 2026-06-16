Triolla Expands AI-Powered Cybersecurity Product Innovation Services for Security Vendors

NY, NY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triolla, a cybersecurity product design and innovation firm, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered cybersecurity product innovation services to help security vendors design, develop, and optimize next-generation security platforms. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape security operations, the expanded offering focuses on helping organizations integrate AI into security workflows, improve analyst experiences, accelerate product adoption, and create more effective user experiences for enterprise security teams.

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The cybersecurity industry is entering a new era.

As AI becomes deeply embedded in security operations, vendors are discovering that technical innovation alone is no longer enough. Enterprise buyers increasingly evaluate platforms not only on detection capabilities and performance, but also on usability, analyst efficiency, and the overall user experience.

In 2026, user experience has become a decisive competitive advantage.

This shift is driving a growing number of cybersecurity leaders to partner with Triolla, a company rapidly emerging as one of the world's leading cybersecurity product design and innovation firms.

Recognized as one of the world's leading cybersecurity product design firms, Triolla has helped shape hundreds of security platforms used by enterprises, governments, and security teams worldwide. We transform complex technologies into products that users can understand, trust, and act upon with confidence.

The challenge facing cybersecurity vendors today is not whether to integrate AI. It is how.

Many organizations are adding AI capabilities to their products, yet struggle to create meaningful user experiences around them. AI copilots, automated investigations, intelligent recommendations, autonomous remediation, and predictive security workflows require much more than powerful algorithms. They require a fundamental rethinking of how security professionals interact with technology.

This is where Triolla delivers unique value.

Combining deep cybersecurity domain expertise with advanced cybersecurity product design UX UI, and AI innovation capabilities, Triolla works alongside executive leadership, product teams, and engineering organizations to identify where AI can create measurable business and operational impact.

“Cybersecurity is experiencing one of the most significant product transformations in its history,” says Yuval Bar-Or, CEO of Triolla. “AI is changing how security teams operate, but technology alone is not enough. The real opportunity lies in designing experiences that help people make better decisions, faster. We help cybersecurity companies transform powerful innovation into products that customers genuinely love to use.”

Rather than treating AI as another feature, Triolla helps companies redesign entire workflows around AI-powered decision making. The result is faster investigations, reduced analyst fatigue, improved operational efficiency, and stronger customer adoption.

What sets Triolla apart is its ability to challenge conventional thinking.

The company is known for bringing fresh perspectives, bold design concepts, and innovative product strategies that help cybersecurity vendors differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive markets. From next-generation SOC platforms and threat intelligence systems to cloud security, identity management, exposure management, and threat detection products, Triolla helps organizations reimagine what security experiences should look like in an AI-first world.

As cybersecurity markets mature, platform experience is becoming as important as platform capability.

Security teams are overwhelmed by complexity, alert fatigue, fragmented workflows, and an ever-growing volume of data. The next generation of winning platforms will not simply deliver more information. They will help users focus on what matters, automate what doesn't, and create confidence in every security decision.

The winners of the next decade will not be the companies with the most advanced AI. They will be the companies that integrate AI in ways that make security teams faster, smarter, and more effective.

For a growing number of cybersecurity leaders, Triolla has become the partner helping make that vision a reality.

About Triolla

Triolla is a global leader in cybersecurity product design and innovation. With extensive experience across enterprise security, cloud security, identity, threat detection, and security operations platforms, Triolla helps organizations turn complex technologies into products that users trust, adopt, and rely on every day.

With deep expertise in AI-powered product strategy, UX/UI design, design systems, and secure-by-design methodologies, Triolla partners with product and engineering teams to create platforms that accelerate user adoption, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen competitive differentiation.

As AI reshapes the cybersecurity industry, Triolla is helping define the next generation of security experiences by combining human-centered design, domain expertise, and bold product innovation.

Website: https://triolla.io/cyber-security/

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Press Inquiries

Yuval Bar Or

yuval [at] triolla.io

https://www.triolla.io/