WORLDLINE : Launch of the its employee shareholding plan - Press release

Worldline launches its employee shareholding plan "ASTERIA 2026"

Paris, La Défense, 15 June 2026 – Worldline S.A. [ISIN: FR00140182K6 – Euronext: WLN] (the “Company” or “Worldline”), a European leader in payment services, announces the launch of its new employee shareholding plan "ASTERIA 2026", reserved for members of the Worldline Group Savings Plan.

This offering of shares is made to all employees of the Group in France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, who will be eligible for the Worldline Group Savings Plan, subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations from the local authorities.

The terms and conditions of the transaction are described hereafter.

ISSUER

WORLDLINE

Public limited company (Société Anonyme)

Share capital of €45,273,456

Registered Office: 1, Place des Degrés – Tour Voltaire – 92800 Puteaux

378 901 946 RCS Nanterre Euronext Paris (France)

Compartment A Common share

ISIN code: FR0011981968

Security registered with the Service de Règlement Différé (SRD)

FRAMEWORK OF THE OFFERING – PURPOSE FOR THE OFFERING

The Board of Directors of Worldline, acting pursuant to the 23rd resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of June 11, 2026 (the "General Meeting"), has decided to proceed with a share capital issue reserved for employees who are members of the Worldline Group Savings Plan within the framework of Article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).

This share capital increase is part of the development of employee shareholding, which is an objective of the Worldline Group, and serves to recognize the contribution of employees to the Group's overall performance as well as to offer them the possibility of being associated with the Group's long-term strategy.

OFFERED SECURITIES

Within the framework of the delegation of powers granted by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Worldline on January 29, 2026 approved the principle of an increase in the Company's share capital, up to a limit of 2.5% of the share capital as of the date of the General Meeting, reserved for employees of Worldline and its affiliates who are members of the Worldline Group Savings Plan (the "PEG") or the Company Savings Plan of Worldline PREPAID SERVICES FRANCE (the "PEE PREPAID").

The Chief Executive Officer has, on delegation of the Board of Directors, set the subscription price of the shares on June 12, 2026 at €10.10. This subscription price is equal to 80% of the reference price, corresponding to the average of the opening market prices of the Worldline share on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading sessions preceding the date on which the subscription price was set, i.e. €12.62 per share post-consolidation, and reflects a 20% discount from this reference price.

The newly issued Worldline shares will carry current dividend rights and will be entitled to any dividends distributed by the Company as from the date of issue of the shares.

CONDITIONS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The beneficiaries of the offer are:

Employees and corporate officers of the companies included in the scope of the offer who meet the conditions of Article L. 3332-2 of the French Labor Code and who have joined the PEG or the PEE PREPAID with at least 3 months’ seniority at the closing date of the subscription period;

Retirees and early retirees in France who joined the PEG or the PEE PREPAID before they ceased working retain their status as beneficiaries and may continue to make payments, provided they have retained assets in the PEG or PEE PREPAID.

The companies in the scope of the offer are:

Worldline, Public limited company with a share capital of €45,273,456, whose registered office is located at 1, Place des Degrés – Tour Voltaire – 92800 Puteaux; and

companies affiliated with it within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labor Code, which have joined the PEG and whose registered office is located in the following countries: France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, subject to having received the required local authorizations in some of these countries.

Proposed subscription formula

The beneficiaries may subscribe to a so-called "classic" formula with a 20% discount and a matching contribution (employer contribution) within the framework of the Worldline PEG or PEE PREPAID. Subscribers will be exposed to fluctuations in the Worldline share price.

Other subscription conditions

Existence or not of a preferential subscription right in case of capital increase : this offering does not include a preferential subscription right.

: this offering does not include a preferential subscription right. Terms and conditions of the subscription : shares will be subscribed through a FCPE, except in Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal where the shares will be subscribed directly.

: shares will be subscribed through a FCPE, except in Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal where the shares will be subscribed directly. Matching contribution (employer contribution) : the subscriptions will be matched on the basis of one share offered for one share subscribed, up to the whole number of shares corresponding to an amount equal to or immediately below €1,500 gross. Shares allocated under this matching contribution will be subscribed at the subscription price.

: the subscriptions will be matched on the basis of one share offered for one share subscribed, up to the whole number of shares corresponding to an amount equal to or immediately below €1,500 gross. Shares allocated under this matching contribution will be subscribed at the subscription price. Voting rights: voting rights of the holders of the FCPE units shall be exercised at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Worldline by the FCPE Supervisory Board or directly by the subscribing employees in the countries where the shares are subscribed directly.

voting rights of the holders of the FCPE units shall be exercised at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Worldline by the FCPE Supervisory Board or directly by the subscribing employees in the countries where the shares are subscribed directly. Subscription cap : the beneficiaries' payments shall not exceed, in accordance with Article L. 3332-10 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), one-fourth of their gross annual remuneration.

: the beneficiaries' payments shall not exceed, in accordance with Article L. 3332-10 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), one-fourth of their gross annual remuneration. Lock-up period applicable to mutual fund shares or Worldline shares : the subscribers to the offer will have to keep the units of the company mutual fund or the shares subscribed directly for a period of five years, until July 31, 2031 inclusive, except in the occurrence of an early release event.

INDICATIVE TIMELINE OF THE OFFERING

Subscription period: from June 17 to June 29, 2026 (inclusive)

Indicative settlement date: July 31, 2026

These dates are provided for information only and are subject to change.

LISTING

The admission of the newly issued Worldline shares to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN Code: FR0011981968) is scheduled to occur as of July 31, 2026, on the same listing line as the existing shares.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation for the purchase of Worldline shares.

The offering of Worldline shares reserved to employees will be implemented only in countries where such an offer has been subject to the required formalities with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by such authorities, or in the context of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or register the offer. More generally, the offer will only be made in countries where all required registration and/or notification formalities have been completed and where the necessary authorizations have been obtained.

This press release is not intended to be disseminated, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in countries in which such a prospectus would not have been approved, where such an exemption is not available, or in which all required registration and/or notification procedures would not have been completed or the necessary authorizations would not have been obtained. Copies thereof should therefore not be sent to such countries.

EMPLOYEE CONTACTS

The beneficiaries may address all questions regarding this offering to the contact person specified in the documentation made available to them.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cesar Zeitouni

cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Virginie Bonnet

virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

teamworldline@taddeo.fr

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe’s leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties, including information incorporated by reference, concerning the future growth and profitability of the Group, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the companies can neither control nor estimate with precision, such as future market conditions or the behaviour of other market participants. The forward-looking information contained in this document constitutes expectations regarding a future situation and should be construed as such. These statements may refer to Worldline's plans, objectives and strategies, as well as to future events, future revenues, synergies or results that do not constitute historical factual information. The course of events or actual results may differ from those described in the Universal Registration Document 2025 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 6, 2026 under filing number D.26-0071.

Worldline makes no commitment and assumes no responsibility regarding the updating of the information contained in this document beyond what is required by applicable regulations.

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