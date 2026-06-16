From Watching to Creating: SoonLab Debuts AI Platform That Lets Anyone Build Soccer Games During the World Cup

New York City, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the FIFA World Cup captures the attention of millions of fans worldwide, a new AI-native platform is giving people a different way to participate in the excitement—not just by watching matches, but by creating their own soccer games.

SoonLab World Cup AI Games Event 2026

SoonLab today announced its public debut, introducing an AI-powered game creation platform designed to help anyone turn an idea into a playable game through natural language. To celebrate the World Cup, the company is launching a special event that combines match predictions, community participation, and AI-powered game creation.

For decades, game development has largely remained accessible only to those with programming skills, technical expertise, or access to professional development tools. SoonLab aims to change that by enabling users to create playable games simply by describing what they want to build.

Whether it's a penalty shootout challenge, a football management simulator, a goalkeeper reaction game, or an entirely original soccer-themed experience, users can generate and customize games without writing code.

"The World Cup inspires creativity far beyond the matches themselves," said Jack , the SoonLab’s PM. "Fans imagine alternative outcomes, dream up new challenges, and create their own football experiences every day. We believe those ideas should be playable. Our mission is to make game creation accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background."

Unlike traditional game development tools that require coding knowledge or complex workflows, SoonLab uses AI agents to help users refine ideas through conversation before generating a playable experience. The platform is designed to lower the barriers between imagination and execution, allowing users to iterate on gameplay, mechanics, and visual elements through natural language.

To mark its debut during one of the world's largest sporting events, SoonLab is also introducing a World Cup community campaign. Participants can predict match outcomes to earn free platform credits and use those credits to create their own soccer-inspired games. Selected creations may be featured within the SoonLab community, where users can discover, play, and share games built by creators around the world.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the creative technology landscape. While generative AI has rapidly transformed industries such as image generation, video production, software development, and content creation, game development remains one of the most technically demanding creative disciplines. SoonLab believes AI can help democratize the process by allowing anyone with an idea to become a creator.

The company envisions a future where creating a game is as simple as describing one.

As fans around the globe follow every World Cup match, SoonLab hopes to inspire a new generation of creators—not just to watch the game, but to build their own.

About SoonLab

SoonLab is an AI-native game creation platform that enables users to create, refine, and share playable games using natural language. By combining conversational AI agents with game generation technology, SoonLab helps transform ideas into interactive experiences without requiring coding skills. The platform supports rapid game prototyping, creative experimentation, and community-driven game creation.

Learn more at https://www.soonlab.ai/

Press Inquiries

Molly

molly@soonlab.ai

https://www.soonlab.ai/