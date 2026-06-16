Toll Brothers Offers Move-in Ready Townhomes Just Minutes from Washington, D.C.

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a select number of move-in ready townhomes are now available in its Chevy Chase Crossing community, located just a 10-minute drive from Washington, D.C. The Sales Center is open daily at 3530 Manor Rd in Chevy Chase, Maryland.





Chevy Chase Crossing offers new luxury townhomes ranging from approximately 2,400 to over 3,600 square feet. Two collections of modern home designs feature rooftop terraces, two-car garages, open kitchens and great rooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites and spacious secondary bedrooms, convenient bedroom-level laundry rooms, flex rooms, and elevator options. Homes are priced from $1.12 million.





“Chevy Chase Crossing offers the rare opportunity to own a beautiful new Toll Brothers home that is move-in ready, with design options selected by a professional designer at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. “Our quick move-in homes are an incredible option for buyers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible.”





Located along the future Purple Line transit station, Chevy Chase Crossing offers unmatched accessibility to major commuting routes, including I-495 and Connecticut Avenue. Residents will enjoy proximity to Chevy Chase Lake retail, Bethesda Row, The Shops at Wisconsin Place, and Chevy Chase Pavilion, as well as abundant dining, entertainment, and recreational options. The community is also assigned to highly rated Montgomery County Public Schools.

For more information on Chevy Chase Crossing, call 866-232-1718 or visit ChevyChaseCrossing.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.



Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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