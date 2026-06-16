Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at Regency at Caramella Ranch in South Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Regency at Caramella Ranch, a premier 55+ active-adult community in South Reno, Nevada. Fewer than 15 homes remain available at the community, located at 2433 Gary Mayo Court in Reno.

Regency at Caramella Ranch is a staff-gated 55+ community with mountain and city views in a prime South Reno location offering an exceptional lifestyle for active adults. Luxury single-level home designs range from approximately 1,680 to 2,760+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2- to 3-car garages, and covered patios for indoor/outdoor living. Flexible home design options include dual primary bedroom suites, offices, dens, and more. Remaining move-in ready and quick move-in homes are priced from the upper $600,000s.





The community provides a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a wide range of resort-style amenities, including an expansive clubhouse featuring an onsite Lifestyle Director who maintains a schedule of recreational and social events, an indoor lap pool, spa, and fitness center. Outdoor amenities include a multi-tiered resort-style pool, pickleball courts, bocce courts, an amphitheater, and an all-seasons wraparound lounge deck for enjoying the panoramic mountain and city views.

"Regency at Caramella Ranch is an extraordinary community, and we are thrilled to announce the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase one of the remaining luxury homes to enjoy the perfect combination of luxury living and a vibrant lifestyle, all in a highly desirable location with no state income tax," said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "This community has been meticulously designed with thoughtful details, exceptional amenities, and stunning views, making it a truly special place to call home. We invite prospective home shoppers to tour and experience Regency at Caramella Ranch before it is too late."





Located within an hour of Lake Tahoe and just minutes from The Summit Mall, golf courses, fine dining, and entertainment, Regency at Caramella Ranch offers convenient access to all that Reno has to offer.

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/NV or call 855-400-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)