EssilorLuxottica and Applied Materials Join Forces to Advance Augmented Reality Optics Platforms for Next-Generation Smart Glasses

Joint development agreement aims to accelerate commercialization of next-generation intelligent optical systems for smart eyewear and augmented reality (AR) optical lens stack

Partnership combines world-class expertise in materials engineering, lenses and smart eyewear to develop lightweight, high-performance optical systems critical to scalable AR experiences

Paris, France and Santa Clara, Calif.,16 June 2026 – EssilorLuxottica and Applied Materials, Inc. today announced a long-term joint development agreement to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation intelligent optical systems for augmented reality and AI-powered smart eyewear.

The collaboration combines EssilorLuxottica’s global leadership in lenses, frames and smart eyewear with Applied Materials’ expertise in materials engineering and waveguide technologies to advance scalable optical platforms capable of delivering lightweight, high-performance visual experiences for the next era of computing.

Together, the companies will collaborate on research and development of advanced optical technologies, including waveguides, adaptive lens systems and materials innovations, which can enable future intelligent lenses and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Waveguides are fundamental to AR devices, providing the optical layer, which power projected images to be coupled into, guided through and emitted from a transparent lens while maintaining visibility of the real world. Light-adaptive and electro-active lenses dynamically adjust lens tint offering vision and well-being benefits in all light conditions, while advanced lens encapsulation technologies help preserve the optical performance of AR display systems.

By combining complementary expertise and intellectual property, the companies aim to accelerate the path from breakthrough innovation to manufacturable and scalable optical solutions through joint research initiatives conducted at a dedicated collaboration lab located on Applied Materials’ Silicon Valley campus.

“We believe the convergence of advanced optics, AI and wearable technologies will unlock a new generation of experiences for consumers,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, EssilorLuxottica. “For decades, EssilorLuxottica has advanced breakthrough innovations in lenses and visual performance, helping redefine how people experience the world around them. Together with Applied Materials, we look forward to exploring intelligent optical technologies that can help shape the future of smart glasses and next-generation visual computing, creating a new global force for the expansion of the display wearables category.”

“Designing, building and scaling next-generation smart glasses will require deep collaboration across the technology ecosystem,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, Applied Materials. “By bringing together Applied Materials’ leadership in photonics and materials engineering with EssilorLuxottica’s expertise in lenses and smart eyewear, we are accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced display smart glasses that can create entirely new user experiences.”

Applied Materials and EssilorLuxottica also plan to jointly explore additional strategic opportunities to further develop and commercialize technologies created through the collaboration.



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