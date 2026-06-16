Bond Announces a City Has Purchased Bond Licenses for All 270,000 Residents, Validating New B2G2C Growth Channel

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced a citywide deployment that will make Bond’s services available to approximately 270,000 residents through a municipality-funded program.

Bond believes the deployment represents a major milestone in the validation of its Business-to-Government-to-Consumer (“B2G2C”) strategy and establishes a potentially significant new route to market through which governments choose to provide preventative personal security services directly to residents at scale.

The deployment follows significant investment by Bond in developing government relationships and pursuing opportunities within the public sector. The Company believes this successful implementation demonstrates that municipalities recognize the value of providing residents with access to preventative personal security resources that complement traditional emergency response systems.

“We believe this deployment sets a precedent for this significant new market opportunity for Bond and represents an important strategic milestone in the Company’s evolution,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond. “Our mission has always been to make preventative personal security accessible to anyone with a smartphone. While enterprise customers remain a key growth driver, cities represent an exceptionally scalable distribution channel capable of reaching entire populations through a single deployment.”

“Importantly, since launching our municipal strategy, we have seen strong interest from cities seeking innovative solutions to address growing public safety challenges. Bond’s unique combination of AI-powered technology, global operations infrastructure, and proven emergency response capabilities has positioned the Company as a differentiated provider in this emerging category. We have been consistently recognized as a sole-source provider due to the uniqueness of our offering, creating a more efficient path to deployment by avoiding competitive tender processes.”

“We believe the business-to-government-to-consumer channel has the potential to become one of Bond’s most significant growth drivers, representing a multi-million-dollar revenue opportunity in 2026 alone and a potentially multi-billion-dollar global market opportunity over the longer term. Cities around the world are under increasing pressure to improve resident safety and security while leveraging technology to do more with limited resources, and importantly while preserving privacy. We believe Bond is uniquely positioned to meet that need at scale and establish a new category in preventative personal security.”

Bond is currently engaged with additional municipalities internationally and believes this successful deployment significantly strengthens its position in future government engagements.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

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