Emotional journey of heartbreak and renewal unfolds as Palmetto Publishing presents a transformative tale of faith and resilience.

Charleston, SC, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing announces the posthumous release of author Margaret Ferris' book, From the Ashes Came the Rose. Her surviving husband and daughter moved to publish her incredible novels after finding them in the garage one day — and look forward to releasing more of her unpublished work soon.

From the Ashes Came the Rose is an emotionally layered story of heartbreak, faith, and personal transformation that follows Julie as she navigates one of the most defining seasons of her life. At first glance, Julie's life appears stable and predictable, but beneath the surface lies a tapestry of unresolved pain and a growing disconnect from her true self. As her world begins to fracture through painful realizations and relational strain, she is thrust into a season marked by loss, uncertainty, and uncomfortable truths.



As familiar comforts fall away, Julie confronts not only her present circumstances but also the weight of her past. Old hurts and fears rise to the surface, demanding to be faced. What begins as deep grief slowly transforms into a refining process. Through moments of raw honesty and spiritual wrestling, she learns that the breaking she experiences may also be the beginning of her healing.



Key themes in From the Ashes Came the Rose include:

- Faith and trust in the unknown

- Identity and personal worth

- The power of forgiveness

- Resilience through adversity

- The journey from survival to renewal



Margaret Ferris structures the narrative to illustrate Julie's gradual transformation, emphasizing that true growth often requires enduring hardship. By the end, Julie emerges not as a woman with a perfect life, but as one profoundly changed, with greater clarity and a renewed sense of purpose. The rose symbolizes her journey, representing beauty that arises from the ashes of her struggles.



What unexpected beauty will emerge from the ashes of your own life?

From the Ashes Came the Rose is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Margaret C. Ferris was an emerging author of mysterious, action-adventure romance novels, including her latest work, From the Ashes Came the Rose. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she also excelled as a real estate agent, baker, chef, and waitress. Known for her captivating storytelling, Margaret wrote from the comfort of her cozy New England home, often with a coffee cup in hand and a throw blanket wrapped around her legs. Her strong-willed characters, filled with endearing flaws, navigate unexpected plot twists, inviting readers to experience the thrill of love and adventure.

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