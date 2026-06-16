New York, USA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Landscape Expands: Over 200 Companies Advancing Next-Generation Therapies | DelveInsight

The glioblastoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 220+ pipeline glioblastoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for glioblastoma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the glioblastoma domain.

Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s glioblastoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 220+ pipeline glioblastoma drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline glioblastoma drugs. Key glioblastoma companies, such as Kazia Therapeutics, BPG Bio, Inovia Pharmaceuticals, Diakonos Oncology, BeyondBio, Cue Biopharma, LG Chem, Beactica Therapeutics, Reglagene, Inc., and others, are evaluating new glioblastoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new glioblastoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline glioblastoma therapies, such as Paxalisib, BPM31510, INO-5401, DOC1021, BEY1107, CUE-102, BEA 17, RGN6024, and others, are in different phases of glioblastoma clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of glioblastoma clinical trials. Approximately 16+ glioblastoma drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in glioblastoma clinical trials include 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunostimulants, CDK1 modulator, Apoptosis stimulant, inhibits AKT signaling pathway, Suppresses Sox2, IL-2 REPLACEMENT, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitor, Microtubule protein modulator, and others.

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What is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults, arising from astrocytes, star-shaped cells that support nerve function in the brain. It is classified as a grade IV tumor, indicating rapid growth and a high tendency to invade surrounding brain tissue, which makes complete surgical removal difficult. Patients often present with symptoms such as persistent headaches, seizures, memory loss, and neurological deficits, depending on the tumor’s location. Despite advances in treatment, including surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy with agents like temozolomide, glioblastoma remains challenging to treat, with a poor prognosis and frequent recurrence due to its highly infiltrative and heterogeneous nature.





Find out more about glioblastoma drug development @ Glioblastoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Glioblastoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Paxalisib Kazia Therapeutics III 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor Oral BPM31510 BPG Bio II Apoptosis stimulants Intravenous INO-5401 Inovio Pharmaceuticals II Immunostimulants Intramuscular (IM) injection followed by electroporation (EP) DOC1021 Diakonos Oncology II Immunostimulants Perinodal BEY1107 BeyondBio I CDK1 inhibitor ;Apoptosis stimulant; inhibits AKT signaling pathway; Suppresses Sox2 Oral CUE-102 Cue Biopharma/LG Chem I Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Interleukin 2 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants IV infusion BEA 17 Beactica Therapeutics Preclinical Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitor Oral RGN6024 Reglagene, Inc. Preclinical Microtubule protein modulator Oral

Learn more about the emerging glioblastoma therapies @ Glioblastoma Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the glioblastoma pipeline is shifting from conventional chemotherapy toward targeted therapy, immunotherapy, metabolic modulation, and epigenetic approaches, though development risk remains high due to poor brain penetration, tumor heterogeneity, and immune resistance. Kazia Therapeutics’s Paxalisib is the strongest near-term candidate given its Phase III status, brain-penetrant PI3K/mTOR targeting, and combination potential, while BPGbio’s BPM31510 offers a differentiated metabolic strategy with high upside but higher uncertainty. Immunotherapy programs from Inovio Pharmaceuticals and others remain promising but clinically challenging in GBM. Overall, the future of GBM treatment is expected to rely on biomarker-driven combination therapies integrating targeted agents, immunotherapy, and BBB-optimized drugs rather than single-agent approaches.

Recent Developments in Glioblastoma Treatment Space

In April 2026, Telix announced that the first patient had been dosed with TLX101-Tx (¹³¹I-iodofalan) in Telix’s pivotal IPAX BrIGHT trial, marking the first radiopharmaceutical therapy to enter Phase III development for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

announced that the first patient had been dosed with TLX101-Tx (¹³¹I-iodofalan) in Telix’s pivotal IPAX BrIGHT trial, marking the first radiopharmaceutical therapy to enter Phase III development for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. In April 2026, BioLineRx Ltd. announced that the first patient had been dosed in the first-in-human, Phase I/IIa study of GLIX1 for the treatment of recurrent and progressive glioblastoma (GBM) and other high-grade gliomas. The GLIX1 program is being conducted under a collaboration between BioLineRx and Hemispherian, announced in September 2025.

announced that the first patient had been dosed in the first-in-human, Phase I/IIa study of GLIX1 for the treatment of recurrent and progressive glioblastoma (GBM) and other high-grade gliomas. The GLIX1 program is being conducted under a collaboration between BioLineRx and Hemispherian, announced in September 2025. In March 2026, Diakonos Oncology Corp. announced that the Company will present new clinical trial data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held April 17-22 in San Diego, California, and at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, to be held April 18-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Both conferences will feature clinical data on DOC1021 (dubodencel), a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell investigational therapy, with AACR focusing on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and AAN on glioblastoma.

announced that the Company will present new clinical trial data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held April 17-22 in San Diego, California, and at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, to be held April 18-22 in Chicago, Illinois. Both conferences will feature clinical data on DOC1021 (dubodencel), a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell investigational therapy, with AACR focusing on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and AAN on glioblastoma. In March 2026, INOVIO and Akeso, Inc. announced that they had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate INO-5412, INOVIO's DNA immunotherapy candidate, in combination with cadonilimab, Akeso's first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, for the potential treatment of GBM.

announced that they had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate INO-5412, INOVIO's DNA immunotherapy candidate, in combination with cadonilimab, Akeso's first-in-class PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, for the potential treatment of GBM. In March 2026, Oncopeptides announced that it had achieved key regulatory agreement with both the Swedish and Norwegian Medical Products Agencies (Läkemedelsverket, MPA, and Direktoratet for medisinske produkter, DMP) regarding the design of its planned “Window-of-Opportunity” (WoO) study evaluating a Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) in glioblastoma. The study will be conducted in Norway, where DMP has been granted a fast-track designation.

announced that it had achieved key regulatory agreement with both the Swedish and Norwegian Medical Products Agencies (Läkemedelsverket, MPA, and Direktoratet for medisinske produkter, DMP) regarding the design of its planned “Window-of-Opportunity” (WoO) study evaluating a Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) in glioblastoma. The study will be conducted in Norway, where DMP has been granted a fast-track designation. In January 2026, TransCode Therapeutics announced the publication of preclinical research supporting the application of its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

announced the publication of preclinical research supporting the application of its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. In September 2025, NeuroNOS announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its lead investigational therapy, BA-101, for the treatment of Glioblastoma (GBM).

Scope of the Glioblastoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Glioblastoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Glioblastoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Glioblastoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunostimulants, CDK1 modulator, Apoptosis stimulant, inhibits AKT signaling pathway, Suppresses Sox2, IL-2 replacements, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitor, Microtubule protein modulator, and others

: 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunostimulants, CDK1 modulator, Apoptosis stimulant, inhibits AKT signaling pathway, Suppresses Sox2, IL-2 replacements, Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitor, Microtubule protein modulator, and others Key Glioblastoma Companies : Kazia Therapeutics, BPG Bio, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Diakonos Oncology, BeyondBio, Cue Biopharma, LG Chem, Beactica Therapeutics, Reglagene, Inc., and others.

: Kazia Therapeutics, BPG Bio, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Diakonos Oncology, BeyondBio, Cue Biopharma, LG Chem, Beactica Therapeutics, Reglagene, Inc., and others. Key Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies: Paxalisib, BPM31510, INO-5401, DOC1021, BEY1107, CUE-102, BEA 17, RGN6024, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new glioblastoma treatments, visit @ Glioblastoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Glioblastoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Glioblastoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Glioblastoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Glioblastoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the glioblastoma cure research, reach out @ Medication for Glioblastoma Treatment

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