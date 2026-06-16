Salem Media Names Linnae Young President of Broadcast Media, Expands Leadership Team

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) today announced expanded leadership roles for two longtime company leaders, Linnae Young and Jeff Reisman, who have spent decades helping build the company and lead its growth.



Effective October 1, 2026, Linnae Young will assume the role of President of Broadcast Media while continuing to serve as Salem's Chief Revenue Officer. In her expanded role, Young will oversee Salem's broadcast operations while continuing to lead the company's revenue strategy.



Young has been part of Salem for more than 30 years, serving in leadership positions across sales, revenue development, and broadcast operations. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Radio Advertising Bureau and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW), one of the broadcasting industry's leading organizations focused on advancing women into leadership roles.



"Linnae has earned the respect of people across this company and throughout our industry," said David Santrella, Chief Executive Officer of Salem Media. "She knows our business inside and out and has been a driving force behind Salem's success for more than three decades. Her leadership has made a lasting impact across Salem, and I'm excited to see her take on this expanded role.”



"It is an honor to step into this role at such an exciting time for Salem," said Young. "Salem is growing in exciting ways. From Salem Creators Agency to Salem Political Solutions, we're finding new ways to serve audiences and partners. I'm excited to help build what's next, and to continue to help develop future leaders."



Also effective October 1, 2026, Jeff Reisman will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, where he will oversee operational leadership across Salem's local broadcast markets nationwide.



During his 22-year career with Salem, Reisman has held a variety of leadership positions, including General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, General Manager of Salem's Chicago market, Regional Vice President, and Senior Vice President. He has earned a reputation throughout the company as a trusted leader and mentor with a deep understanding of Salem's local markets and operations.



"Jeff is a trusted leader in our company and has spent more than two decades serving Salem with excellence," said Santrella. "He understands what makes our local markets successful and has spent years building strong teams and helping people grow. I am confident he will continue to strengthen our broadcast operations and help keep Salem moving forward."



"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Salem in this new capacity," said Reisman. "This company has invested in me throughout my career, and I look forward to continuing to support our local markets and the people who make them successful every day."



In conjunction with these leadership changes, Mark Durkin, Senior Vice President, Jeff Mitchell, Regional Vice President, and Chad Gammage, Regional Vice President, will also assume expanded responsibilities supporting Salem.



These appointments follow the previously announced retirement plans of Allen Power and continue Salem's tradition of developing leaders from within.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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