ASHEVILLE, NC, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHEVILLE, NC - June 16, 2026 - -

Rhino Networks, LLC, a Cisco Meraki preferred partner, continues to expand its managed services offerings as small and medium-sized businesses face increasing cybersecurity threats and resource constraints in today's hybrid work environment. The company's strategic focus on the SMB market reflects broader industry trends showing significant growth in demand for cloud-based networking and security solutions.

Todd Carriker, CEO of Rhino Networks, has observed a fundamental shift in how SMBs approach their IT infrastructure needs. "Small and medium-sized businesses are recognizing that managing complex networking and security infrastructure internally is becoming increasingly challenging," said Carriker. "With limited IT resources and growing cybersecurity threats, these organizations need partners who can provide comprehensive managed services that allow them to focus on their core business operations."

Rhino Networks' approach to managed services addresses a critical gap in the market. According to industry data, 45 percent of Cisco's market opportunity by 2025 will go through the managed services route to market, representing a $113 billion total addressable market. This trend aligns with what Rhino Networks has observed directly from its customer base, with 90 percent of existing clients expressing interest in managed services offerings when surveyed by the company.

The Todd Carriker profile as a technology leader reflects his understanding of the SMB market dynamics. Under his leadership, Rhino Networks has achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate while serving thousands of customers across the United States through its partnership with distributor Ingram Micro. The company specializes in Cisco's Meraki portfolio of cloud-based products, offering everything from security appliances and switches to wireless LAN solutions and security cameras.

The company's comprehensive service portfolio includes networking device sales, systems management, Cisco Meraki licensing, and deployment services. As an authorized Cisco reseller, Rhino Networks pre-configures equipment en route to customers, ensuring devices are ready for immediate deployment upon arrival. This approach, combined with a guaranteed two-hour response time during business hours, demonstrates the company's commitment to minimizing downtime for SMB clients.

"The SMB space presents unique opportunities for managed service providers who understand these businesses' specific needs," noted Rhino Networks CEO Todd Carriker. "Unlike enterprises with dedicated IT departments, SMBs need partners who can deliver enterprise-grade security and networking capabilities without the complexity or resource requirements typically associated with such solutions."

The expansion of managed services at Rhino Networks comes at a time when SMBs are particularly interested in cost-effective cloud platforms and software-as-a-service options. The company's cloud-based enterprise mobility management system allows organizations to securely manage their endpoints from a single browser-based dashboard, streamlining IT operations for resource-constrained teams.

Rhino Networks, LLC is an official Cisco Meraki preferred partner providing comprehensive cloud-managed products and streamlined network solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries. The company offers sales assistance, product education, deployment services, and ongoing support through its team of experienced IT engineers. With specialties in Cisco Meraki solutions, cloud security, and deployment services, Rhino Networks serves thousands of customers nationwide, helping organizations implement and maintain secure, efficient networking infrastructure.

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For more information about Rhino Networks, LLC, contact the company here:



Rhino Networks, LLC

Todd Carriker

855 462 9434

info@rhinonetworks.com

Asheville, NC