Pennsylvania Expansion Continues: Apple Blossom Joins Legend Senior Living

WICHITA, Kan., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a Wichita-based senior housing provider, has welcomed Apple Blossom Senior Living in Moon Township, Pennsylvania as the newest community in its growing portfolio, marking another significant step in the company's strategic growth across the Commonwealth.

With the addition of Apple Blossom Senior Living, Legend now operates 78 senior living residences across eight states and brings its personalized approach to senior living to even more families throughout Pennsylvania.

Located in Moon Township near Pittsburgh, Apple Blossom Senior Living offers a full continuum of lifestyle and care options, including Independent Living cottages, as well as Personal Care and Memory Care options. The community is known for its welcoming environment, personalized support, and commitment to helping older adults live with purpose, dignity, and independence.

"The addition of Apple Blossom represents an exciting milestone for Legend as we continue to expand our presence in Pennsylvania," said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. "Pennsylvania has become an increasingly important market for us, and Apple Blossom is a wonderful addition to our growing family of communities. We are honored to serve the residents who call Apple Blossom home and look forward to building upon the strong reputation and relationships that already exist within the community."

This expansion further strengthens Legend's position as a leading provider of senior living services throughout Pennsylvania, where the company has continued to invest in communities that offer exceptional experiences for residents and families.

Residents of Apple Blossom Senior Living can expect a seamless transition and continued commitment to quality care, meaningful engagement, and personalized services. Legend's family-led approach emphasizes individualized support, strong relationships, and creating environments where older adults can thrive physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.

About Legend Senior Living

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates more than 75 residences — spanning Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Personal Care — in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Founded more than 25 years ago, Legend Senior Living remains family-owned and family-led, with a long-standing reputation for operational excellence, innovative programming, and resident-centered care.

www.legendseniorliving.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288

Apple Blossom Senior Living

www.appleblossomseniorliving.com

125 Apple Blossom Way

Moon Township, PA 15108

412-539-6446