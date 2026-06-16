Pacific AI’s healthcare AI governance platform now available on AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace

LEWES, Del., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI, the AI governance platform purpose-built for healthcare, today made its CHAI-certified platform available on both AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Healthcare organizations can deploy the full platform inside their own AWS account or Azure subscription in minutes. Every governance record stays inside the customer’s own cloud tenant: the AI registry, model cards, risk assessments, test results, and audit trails. Platform Core is free; customers pay only for the AI-enabled governance actions they run.

Pacific AI covers the full lifecycle of clinical AI in one platform, from policy and risk analysis through pre-release testing to continuous production monitoring. It replaces the three or four separate tools that healthcare organizations typically stitch together to govern, validate, and monitor the AI they build and buy. The risk assessment that flags a model before release is the same record that monitors it in production, so nothing falls through the gaps between disconnected tools.

“Most governance platforms charge enterprises for document storage, workflow management, and dashboards. Pacific AI gives all of that away for free, with unlimited systems, users, and policies, and charges only for the AI that does the governance work,” said David Talby, CEO of Pacific AI . “It’s a private, enterprise-scale, unified platform across the full lifecycle of every AI system, from risk analysis through pre-release testing to production monitoring, instead of three or four tools stitched together.”

Pricing built for the AI era

Legacy governance software charges an enterprise platform fee and a per-seat license for what amounts to a document store, a set of workflows, and a dashboard. Pacific AI prices differently. Platform Core is $0 forever, with unlimited AI systems, users, vendors, policies, documents, tests, monitors, workflows, and audit trails. Customers pay $1 per credit only for the AI-enabled actions that do the governance work, such as automated model card generation, vendor risk scoring, and compliance evidence collection. The system of record costs nothing; customers pay for the AI, not for a user interface and document storage.

Governance records stay in the customer’s own cloud

AI governance produces some of the most sensitive documents an organization holds. A risk register, a bias-test result, or a model card can document exactly where a deployed system is non-compliant, inaccurate, or unsafe, which is a record an organization has strong reason to keep under its own control. Pacific AI installs directly inside the customer’s AWS account or Azure subscription. Governance data, test results, and audit trails stay within the customer’s tenant, the customer owns the keys and the data, and no usage data leaves the environment. The deployment is production-ready and enterprise-grade rather than a sandbox, with role-based access for a central governance office and decentralized system builders, and airgapped deployment is supported for the most restricted environments.

Purpose-built for healthcare

Pacific AI is a Certified Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Assurance Resource Provider, one of a small number of platforms with that independent certification. Its Policy Suite covers 250+ laws, regulations, and standards, refreshed quarterly, and maps requirements to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF), ISO/IEC 42001:2023, HHS HTI-1 (Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability), ACA Section 1557, and the EU AI Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689). Testing runs on healthcare-specific benchmarks, including MedHELM, developed with the Stanford Center for Research on Foundation Models (CRFM), alongside clinician-designed test suites for clinical tasks.

Three modules across the AI lifecycle

Governor is the AI control tower: a central registry that tracks every AI system across its lifecycle, with automated risk assessment, vendor risk scoring, policy management, and model card generation.

is the AI control tower: a central registry that tracks every AI system across its lifecycle, with automated risk assessment, vendor risk scoring, policy management, and model card generation. Gatekeeper runs pre-release testing and automated release-gating for generative, agentic, and machine learning systems, integrated into CI/CD.

runs pre-release testing and automated release-gating for generative, agentic, and machine learning systems, integrated into CI/CD. Guardian provides continuous post-deployment monitoring for accuracy drift, fairness drift, safety degradation, and behavioral change across production AI systems.





60+ test suites, ready out of the box

Pacific AI ships with 60+ test suites out of the box, spanning 10 clinical and safety categories, so teams do not have to build an evaluation library from scratch. The suites cover clinical data abstraction, clinical decision support, clinical note generation, patient communication and education, medical research assistance, administrative and operational AI, social and demographic biases across 11 sociodemographic dimensions, medical cognitive biases, robustness, general red teaming, and healthcare-specific medical red teaming. MedHELM benchmarks, developed with Stanford CRFM, measure clinical usefulness and accuracy. Every suite runs both as a pre-release test in Gatekeeper and as a continuous drift monitor in Guardian, so the same evaluation that gates a release also tracks the system in production.

Availability

Both marketplace listings are available now. Billing flows through the customer’s existing AWS or Azure account, with no contracts and no seat minimums, so a healthcare organization can deploy a clinical AI governance program using the same purchase order it already uses to buy cloud infrastructure. Pacific AI is also available through direct install at pacific.ai/install.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is the AI governance platform purpose-built for healthcare. CHAI-certified, it is used by healthcare and life sciences organizations to validate, monitor, and govern the AI they build and buy. Pacific AI was spun off from John Snow Labs in 2024 to make the knowledge and tools for comprehensive evaluation of medical language models accessible to the entire Healthcare AI community. For more information, visit www.pacific.ai.

Media Contact

Gina Devine

Head of PR, Pacific AI

gina@pacific.ai