HCPro and ZHealth Publishing Partner to Advance Specialty Coding Excellence in Interventional Radiology and Cardiovascular Services

Chicago, IL, June 16, 2026, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCPro, a leading provider of healthcare compliance, coding, and revenue cycle education, today announced a strategic partnership with ZHealth Publishing, a recognized authority in physician-led specialty coding resources. Together, the organizations will deliver an integrated education and reference solution designed to strengthen coding accuracy, consistency, and operational performance in interventional radiology (IR) and diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular services.

As healthcare organizations face increasing regulatory complexity and mounting reimbursement pressures in high-acuity specialties, the need for reliable, specialty-specific coding guidance has never been greater. This collaboration combines HCPro’s trusted educational infrastructure with ZHealth’s deep clinical coding expertise, including its flagship references and ZHealth KnowledgeBase, a robust library of more than 10,000 real-world coding Q&A entries developed and updated since 2013.

The solution will be delivered through HCPro’s Online Training Platform and DecisionHealth’s SelectCoder, creating a seamless experience from structured learning to point-of-need coding support. The Online Training Platform provides scalable eLearning and live virtual instruction, while SelectCoder delivers intuitive, real-time coding guidance within complex specialty workflows.

“By partnering with ZHealth and leveraging these best-in-class delivery platforms, we are providing coders and clinicians with the most practical, comprehensive, and accessible specialty coding education available today,” said Chelsea Brooks, senior director eLearning, of HCPro. “This collaboration supports faster onboarding, stronger coding consistency, and more confident decision-making in complex clinical scenarios.”

“This partnership combines physician-led specialty expertise with industry-leading online learning and coding referential platforms,” said Dr. David Zielske, MD, CIRCC, COC, CCVTC, CCC, CCS, RCC, founder and President of ZHealth Publishing. “Together with HCPro and DecisionHealth, we are helping healthcare organizations streamline operations and improve coding accuracy across hospitals, health systems, and physician practices.”

About HCPro LLC

For more than 40 years, HCPro has delivered trusted healthcare regulatory guidance through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, and consulting services. HCPro helps healthcare organizations achieve compliance, improve performance, and strengthen operational and financial outcomes. DecisionHealth is a brand of HCPro. HCPro is a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).

About ZHealth Publishing

ZHealth Publishing provides physician-led specialty coding references, education, and practical guidance for interventional radiology, cardiology, vascular/endovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and diagnostic radiology coding. Its flagship resources, including ZHealth KnowledgeBase, support coders and clinical teams in making accurate, consistent coding decisions.