PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 24th

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV) (OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, today announced that John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc., will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th, 2026

DATE: June 24th

TIME: 12:00pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 24, 2026, through June 30, 2026. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary medical technology company focused on improving the quality of life for companion animals through innovative medical device and other therapeutic solutions. Its flagship product, Spryng® with OsteoCushion® Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection composed of biocompatible collagen-elastin microparticles designed to restore proper joint mechanics and assist in the management of lameness, osteoarthritis, and other joint-related conditions in dogs, cats, and horses. Unlike traditional therapies that primarily address symptoms, Spryng helps provide structural support within the joint and has demonstrated favorable clinical outcomes and safety profiles across multiple studies.

Recent highlights for PetVivo include continued expansion of Spryng commercialization efforts, growing clinical evidence supporting the product’s safety and efficacy, the advancement of international distribution initiatives, Health Canada recognition of Spryng as a veterinary medical device, the launch and development of PetVivo AI initiatives, and ongoing collaborations to expand the Company's restorative technology and biomaterials portfolio for both animal and future human healthcare applications. The Company continues to leverage its proprietary technology platform, intellectual property portfolio, distributor relationships, and commercialization infrastructure to drive growth and expand market adoption.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

John Lai

Chief Executive Officer

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com