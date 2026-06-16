1108 Vocal Studio Celebrates 40th Five-Star Google Review, Reinforcing Role as Best Nashville Vocal Coaches

Nashville, TN, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1108 Vocal Studio, founded by vocal coach Sophie Jolls, today announced that it has reached 40 five-star Google reviews while maintaining a 5.0-star rating. The milestone reflects growing interest in the studio's vocal training programs for singers and voice teachers, including instruction based on the Mix-Belt Method™, developed by Jolls to help contemporary singers build mix and belt vocal techniques.

Sophie Jolls, founder of 1108 Vocal Studio and creator of the Mix-Belt Method, seated in her vocal studio on Nashville's Music Row.

Jolls has coached singers for nearly two decades, working across pop, rock, R&B, country, and worship from her studio on Nashville's legendary Music Row. Her Mix-Belt Method™ is her structured approach to building a strong, healthy mix and mix-belt voice, the powerful blended sound behind most contemporary singing. She teaches it to other instructors through her program, How to Master Teaching Mix Voice.

Her central argument is that conventional classical training, while valuable for opera and choral work, often leaves teachers unprepared for the contemporary styles their students actually want to sing. Teachers trained in classical methods frequently hit a wall when a student wants to belt or sing pop, and Jolls says that gap is exactly what her method was built to close.

The studio's own research points to the demand. In a survey of voice teachers enrolled in the program that drew more than 450 responses, nearly half said developing a reliable way to teach mix and belt voice was what drove their decision. About a third connected that skill directly to their income: raising their rates, filling their schedules, or building a more stable living from teaching.

"So many of the teachers I hear from came up through classical training and never learned how to teach the contemporary stuff, the belting, the mix," said Sophie Jolls, founder of 1108 Vocal Studio. "They want to help their students, and they want to build a real living doing it. I think you need a method that works and the results to back it up."

1108 Vocal Studio also holds a 5.0 rating across 40 Google reviews from performing singers, working voice teachers, and the students those teachers go on to coach.

The studio continues to develop new resources for voice teachers based on direct requests from the instructors it trains. More information is available at 1108vocalstudio.com.

###





About 1108 Vocal Studio:

Founded by coach Sophie Jolls, 1108 Vocal Studio provides vocal training for performing singers and voice teachers from its studio on Nashville's legendary Music Row. The studio has trained thousands of singers and voice teachers, including more than 3,500 students through its online programs since 2025 alone, built around the Mix-Belt Method™, a structured approach to building a strong, healthy mix voice. More information is available at 1108vocalstudio.com.

Follow the studio on Instagram at @1108vocalstudio and Sophie Jolls at @sophie.jolls.

Sophie Jolls teaching a group vocal lesson at a keyboard and microphone at 1108 Vocal Studio in Nashville.

Press Inquiries

Chrystal Frost

info [at] 1108vocalstudio.com

http://1108vocalstudio.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=LWSAzFRfHnQ