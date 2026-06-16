Brain Cancer Innovator NeOnc Heads into Critical Data Season with Fresh Abu Dhabi IND

DENVER, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) – NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) continues to build momentum as a neuro-oncology sector trailblazer, as it advances multiple clinical programs targeting some of the most difficult cancers to treat, after announcing that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi granted Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization for NEO212, the company's oral perillyl alcohol-temozolomide conjugate being developed for aggressive brain tumors. The approval represents the first international regulatory clearance for NEO212 following completion of the Phase 1 dose-escalation study, which established 610 mg as the recommended Phase 2 dose. The authorization creates an additional clinical development pathway outside the United States as the company continues discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a potential registrational strategy.

The company is focused on developing therapies for glioblastoma and other aggressive central nervous system cancers while addressing one of the industry's most persistent challenges: the blood-brain barrier.

For decades, many promising oncology therapies have struggled to achieve meaningful clinical success in brain cancers because drug molecules often fail to penetrate the brain in sufficient concentrations. NeOnc's platform is designed to overcome this obstacle through innovative delivery technologies intended to improve therapeutic access to tumor tissue while potentially reducing systemic toxicity.

NEO100 Advances Toward Key Data Readout

One of the company's most closely watched programs is NEO100, a patented intranasal composition of a proprietary synthesis perillyl alcohol designed for direct nose-to-brain delivery. The program has now achieved full enrollment in its Phase 2a study evaluating recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma and related brain cancers.

Recent updates have highlighted encouraging clinical observations, including tumor remission reported in approximately 24% of recurrent glioblastoma patients treated with NEO100. Investors are now looking toward anticipated interim and top-line data expected later in 2026, which many view as potentially significant value-inflection events for the company.

Analysts have identified NEO100 as one of NeOnc's primary near-term catalysts, citing the program's differentiated delivery approach and the significant unmet need that continues to exist throughout neuro-oncology.

NEO212 Continues Advancing Through Clinical Development

Beyond NEO100, NeOnc has also continued making progress with NEO212, an oral bioconjugate combining NEO100 and temozolomide. The company recently completed the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the study and established 610 mg as the recommended Phase 2 dose.

According to analyst commentary, prior data suggest NEO212 may achieve approximately three times greater brain exposure compared with temozolomide alone. The company is now preparing for an FDA Type B End-of-Phase 1 meeting to align on Phase 2 development plans and potential next steps.

Analysts covering the company have specifically highlighted the broader blood-brain-barrier bypassing platform as a potentially important differentiator, with NEO100 representing a more advanced clinical opportunity while NEO212 provides an additional development pathway targeting aggressive brain cancers.

Insider Buying Continues to Draw Attention

Another development attracting investor attention is the continued insider buying activity by Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Amir Heshmatpour. According to company disclosures, Heshmatpour has invested more than $500,000 in open-market stock purchases in recent weeks, with total insider purchases approaching $1 million over the past year.

All reported purchases were made with personal funds and disclosed through SEC Form 4 filings. While insider buying does not guarantee future performance, market participants frequently monitor such activity as one indicator of management's confidence in a company's long-term strategy and development prospects.

The CEO's growing ownership position comes as the company approaches several potentially important milestones, including NEO100 data updates, NEO212 regulatory interactions, and continued advancement of its broader neuro-oncology platform.

Financial Position and Growing Visibility

Analyst reports have also pointed to NeOnc's financial flexibility, including access to a $75 million at-the-market facility and a $10 million line of credit.

Wall Street awareness has continued expanding through several major financial institutions, including Bank of America, State Street, and Barclays. As this emerging biotechnology company approaches potentially significant clinical milestones and following analyst coverage highlighting the company's platform technology, clinical pipeline, and potential market opportunity in high-grade gliomas. NeOnc's growing profile has also been supported by increased investor visibility surrounding management, including recognition of CEO Amir Heshmatpour among USA Today's Top Entrepreneurs Going Into 2026.

With multiple clinical and regulatory catalysts expected during the coming months, investors remain focused on whether NeOnc's blood-brain-barrier bypassing platform can continue generating the clinical data necessary to support future development, partnerships, and broader adoption in neuro-oncology.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.