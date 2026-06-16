CLS Living Expands National Portfolio with Eight New Communities Under Management

AUSTIN, TX, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Living (CLS), the 9th largest student housing management company in the US, has been awarded eight new communities, adding 1,406 units and 2,283 beds to its portfolio across six states. The additions reinforce CLS’s momentum as a trusted management partner in both student housing and conventional multifamily markets.

The new communities are located in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Louisville, Kentucky; Ruston and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Richmond, Virginia; Iowa City, Iowa; and Ithaca, New York, bringing CLS’s management footprint to an ever-growing number of states and markets nationwide.

CLS Living’s 2026 new community additions span the following markets:

Ann Arbor, Michigan: a 120-unit, 138-bed luxury community ideally situated in downtown Ann Arbor, attracting University of Michigan students and area professionals.

a 120-unit, 138-bed luxury community ideally situated in downtown Ann Arbor, attracting University of Michigan students and area professionals. Baton Rouge, Louisiana: a 238-unit, 308-bed cottage-style student community serving the students of Louisiana State University.

a 238-unit, 308-bed cottage-style student community serving the students of Louisiana State University. Iowa City, Iowa: a newly constructed 251-unit, 500-bed student community serving the students of the University of Iowa.

a newly constructed 251-unit, 500-bed student community serving the students of the University of Iowa. Ithaca, New York: a 94-unit, 273-bed garden-style student community serving the students of Cornell University.

a 94-unit, 273-bed garden-style student community serving the students of Cornell University. Louisville, Kentucky: a 105-unit, 385-bed student community serving the University of Louisville.

a 105-unit, 385-bed student community serving the University of Louisville. Richmond, Virginia: a 302-unit, 335-bed multifamily redevelopment transitioning a former high-rise office building into luxury homes downtown.

a 302-unit, 335-bed multifamily redevelopment transitioning a former high-rise office building into luxury homes downtown. Ruston, Louisiana: a 48-unit, 96-bed student community serving the students of Louisiana Tech University.

a 48-unit, 96-bed student community serving the students of Louisiana Tech University. Ruston, Louisiana: a 248-unit, 248-bed start-up student community delivering fall 2026, adjacent to Louisiana Tech University.

“This portfolio expansion reflects the confidence that owners and investors across the country are placing in CLS Living,” said Dan Shoepe, President of CLS Living. “From downtown Ann Arbor and Richmond to Baton Rouge, Iowa City, and Ithaca, we are proud to deepen our presence in markets that matter and to bring our resident-first, results-driven approach to each community we serve.”

Learn more at www.clsliving.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CLS Living

CLS Living is one of the largest property management companies in the United States, specializing in off-campus student housing, on-campus student housing and conventional multifamily communities. CLS Living blends operational precision with an elevated resident experience—bringing the same level of care and execution from student housing through residential and beyond. The platform delivers consistent results through a proven formula rooted in an owner’s state of mind, a hospitality-first approach and hands-on, accountable management.

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