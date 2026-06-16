NEW at Capital Link Shipping Portal: CEO Insights from Scorpio Tankers, DHT Holdings, d’Amico International Shipping, DNV Maritime, DNB Markets & Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link Shipping – The Maritime Intelligence Hub continues to expand its library of executive discussions and market intelligence with new content featuring leading executives and market professionals from across the maritime and financial sectors.

Featured insights on Capital Link Shipping are:

Mr. Robert Bugbee, Director and President, and Mr. James Doyle, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations, at Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) on the Product Tanker Market, the company’s strategy and growth following the company's first quarter 2026 earnings report.

Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) discussing key forces shaping the crude oil tanker sector—from geopolitics to energy transition.

Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF) on the Product Tanker Market, the company’s strategy and growth following the company's first quarter 2026 earnings report.

Mrs. Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, CEO of DNV Maritime, on building resilience and navigating change.

Mr. Chris Robertson, Director of LNG Infrastructure & Maritime Shipping of Deutsche Bank Securities with a weekly overview of shipping and capital markets.

Mr. Vasilis Mouyis, co-founder and Mr. Michalis Voutsinas, Head of Research, Doric Shipbrokers with a review of the dry bulk sector.

Mr. James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets providing an update on the U.S. Capital Markets



Visit portal and view content here: https://capitallinkshipping.com

Insights featured last week include:

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp., discussing the company's strong first-quarter performance, earnings growth, expansion strategy, and outlook for the tanker market.

Mr. Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., sharing insights on dry bulk market fundamentals, fleet strategy, shareholder returns, and opportunities shaping the sector in 2026.

Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder & CEO of GMS, discussing the OFAC GMS Breakthrough, the Shadow Fleet, & Safe Recycling.



These discussions form part of Capital Link Shipping's ongoing Industry Insights and Analyst Update series, providing shipping professionals, investors, and industry stakeholders with direct access to senior executives, market experts, and thought leaders.

A Growing Maritime Intelligence Platform

Capital Link Shipping is a maritime intelligence platform providing market data, executive insights, expert analysis, and industry content to shipping professionals, investors, and the broader public. Leveraging Capital Link's extensive network across the maritime and investment communities, the platform delivers company and industry news, capital markets information, shipping market data, shipbroker research, executive interviews, webinars, podcasts, analyst commentary, and industry research focused on global shipping and capital markets.

In addition, Capital Link Shipping features regular market intelligence, analysis, and commentary from leading industry professionals and organizations, including Optima Shipping Services, Doric Shipbrokers, Allied Shipbroking, Deutsche Bank Securities, DNB Markets, and other prominent participants across the global shipping and capital markets sectors.

Complimentary Access

Access to the platform is complimentary, with certain market intelligence sections available through free registration.

Visit www.CapitalLinkShipping.com to access the latest content and market insights.

About Capital Link

Capital Link Inc., headquartered in New York, is an international investor relations, financial communications, and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the shipping, maritime, energy, commodities, and financial sectors. The company provides investor relations and corporate communications services to publicly listed and private companies, helping clients enhance market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and broaden access to the global investment community. Headquartered in New York, Capital Link has a presence in London, Athens, and Oslo and is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange.

Capital Link is also recognized for organizing leading investor and industry conferences, executive forums, webinars, and digital media initiatives that connect companies with institutional investors, analysts, banks, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

Access and use of the Capital Link Shipping website is subject to accepting the Terms, Disclaimer and Limitation of Liability as described on the website.

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