Decode Data Solves the GA4 BigQuery Export Problem After Years of Industry Workarounds

London , England, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decode Data today announced the general availability of Decode GA4 on Google Marketplace, introducing a utility designed to solve the GA4 BigQuery Export Problem after years of custom pipelines, tutorials, and SQL workarounds built around Google's analytics export. The BigQuery-native solution transforms raw Google Analytics 4 data into analysis-ready tables, eliminating much of the complexity that created an entire industry of workarounds.

When Google moved Analytics properties to GA4, millions of organizations gained access to raw event-level data through BigQuery. They also inherited a deeply nested export structure that became the foundation of what many analysts now describe as the GA4 BigQuery export problem. Even retrieving common fields such as page_location often required repeated UNNEST operations. Every time a new parameter is added or changed upstream, new code must be written to access the data.





Decode Data Ltd

The problem became so widespread that an entire industry emerged around managing it. Consultancies built services around custom GA4 transformation pipelines. Training courses taught teams how to navigate nested event structures. Open-source packages, newsletters, and conference talks helped organizations work around an issue many believed should have been solved at the source.

"It's genuinely one of the worst data experiences ever shipped," said Jim Barlow, Lead Data Engineer and Co-Founder of Decode Data. "I've been writing SQL for decades, and the syntactic gymnastics required to pull basic fields out of the GA4 export still make my brain hurt. An entire generation of analysts is learning the craft through this, and they're learning it wrong. It wasn't supposed to be like this."







Decode Data Ltd

Decode GA4, available through Google Marketplace, installs directly inside a customer's Google Cloud environment and transforms raw GA4 exports into a flat, date-partitioned events table. Instead of writing lengthy extraction queries, analysts can access fields through simple references such as page_location. Proprietary BigQuery functions distributed through Google's Analytics Hub automate the transformation process, reducing the maintenance burden that typically follows GA4 reporting workflows.

Customers report up to an 83% reduction in query complexity, while larger properties have achieved BigQuery cost reductions of 40% to 70% through partition optimization and Parquet-based storage efficiencies. The platform also supports a wide range of GA4 BigQuery integrations, allowing organizations to move transformed data across analytics, reporting, and business intelligence environments without relying on proprietary connectors.





Decode Data Ltd

For organizations that have spent years stitching together workarounds, the appeal is simplicity.

"The analogy we keep coming back to is USB-C," said David R Lindahl, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Decode Data. "Before USB-C, you had a drawer full of adapters for every device. That's what GA4 integration has looked like for three years. Decode GA4 provides one clean interface. Point it at your GA4 export, point the output at any tool you want, and it just works."

Built by professionals with experience across Google Cloud, analytics consulting, SaaS, and data engineering, Decode Data plans to apply the same approach to other high-friction data sources across the analytics ecosystem.

"The future is one where humans don't write SQL at all. It gets generated from intent and semantic models," Barlow said. "But that future requires a clean data layer underneath. Someone has to fix the plumbing. We hope Decode GA4 plays a small part in getting us there."

To learn more about Decode Data, the GA4 BigQuery export problem, and available GA4 BigQuery integrations, visit https://decodedata.io.

About Decode Data Ltd

Decode Data Ltd is a London-based data infrastructure company building BigQuery-native utilities for the modern analytics stack. Its flagship product, Decode GA4, automates the transformation of Google Analytics 4 exports into clean event tables with minimal maintenance. Founded by data engineers and go-to-market operators, the company helps organizations spend less time maintaining data pipelines and more time using data to make decisions.

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Media Contact

Decode Data Ltd

Address: 124–128 City Road, London EC1V 2NX, UK

Phone: 2064062258

Website: https://decodedata.io

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