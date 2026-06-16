MSI Hosts Grand Opening Celebration for Jacksonville, Florida Showroom

ORANGE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its Jacksonville showroom, located at 8443 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256.

To mark the occasion, MSI invites homeowners, designers, builders, contractors, real estate professionals, and industry partners to a day-long celebration on June 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The opening of the new 10,000-square-foot showroom represents a significant investment in Northeast Florida and reinforces MSI's commitment to providing innovative design solutions and exceptional customer service throughout the region.





The grand opening festivities will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., followed by a full day of educational programming, networking opportunities, entertainment, giveaways, and exclusive promotions. Attendees will hear from a distinguished lineup of industry experts, including Emily Holle, Senior Director of Trend & Design at MSI, who will present the top design trends shaping residential and commercial spaces in 2026.

Additional highlights include a realtor event sponsored by D.R. Horton at 4:30 p.m., an NTCA workshop at 5:00 p.m., and an economic forecast presentation from Susan Heffron, Vice President, Homebuilding – Southeast at Zonda, who will share insights into the future of the construction and housing markets. The celebration will conclude with an exciting Casino Night beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The new Jacksonville showroom showcases MSI's expansive portfolio of premium surfaces and flooring products, including Everlife® Waterproof Flooring with porcelain and luxury vinyl tile (LVT)collections, Q engineered surfaces, and W™ Luxury Genuine Hardwood. Visitors can also explore MSI's outdoor living offerings, including Arterra® Porcelain Pavers, Rockmount® Veneers, and Stacked Stone Collections and a wide selection of natural stone and turf products.

Designed as an immersive and inspiring destination, the showroom allows customers to experience MSI's products firsthand while discovering the latest trends in interior and exterior design.

"Jacksonville is an exciting and growing market, and we're thrilled to expand our presence in Northeast Florida with this beautiful new showroom," said Shaun Skinner, Branch Leader, MSI Jacksonville. "This space was created to inspire our customers and provide them with the products, resources, and expertise they need to bring their design visions to life."



Visit the showroom Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for the Q™ Studio Collection in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of engineered stone, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4ffe89d-cd49-4f81-b048-deaa9ad36edf