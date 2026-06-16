MONAT México Together Celebrates Momentum, Milestones, and Major Launches

MEXICO CITY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT® brought together hundreds of Market Partners from across Mexico and LATAM for an unforgettable weekend of training, recognition, product innovation, and celebration at MONAT México Together, showcasing the extraordinary momentum the company continues to build throughout Latin America.

The excitement began with an exclusive, invitation-only experience at TikTok Mexico headquarters, where MONAT's top 50 sellers were immersed in a day of networking, content creation, and business-building insights. A top 5 haircare brand on TikTok Shop, MONAT continues to lead the way in social commerce, empowering entrepreneurs to grow thriving businesses.

The main event united hundreds of Market Partners for impactful training, inspiring testimonials, business education, and recognition of the leaders driving MONAT's growth throughout Mexico.

One of the most emotional moments was the recognition of Barbara Turbay, MONAT Mexico's First Founder, who made company history as Mexico's first MONAT Motor Club Member. Barbara had just received the keys to her brand-new white BMW, earned through MONAT's Motor Club Program. Her achievement represents a powerful milestone for the market and a testament to the opportunity available through the MONAT business.

"Barbara's accomplishment symbolizes what's possible when passion, consistency, and belief come together," said Sr. Luis Urdaneta, MONAT Co-Founder and Chairman. "Her success is inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs throughout Mexico."

The celebration continued with exciting product announcements, including the launch of MONAT's BOND IQ™ Collection, haircare designed to strengthen, repair, and protect hair from the inside out.

Attendees also heard the highly anticipated announcement that MONAT Skincare will officially arrive in Mexico this summer, led by the award-winning Barrier Booster™ Collection. This innovative, microbiome-friendly skincare helps strengthen the skin barrier while delivering hydration and healthier-looking skin.

The weekend's energy, attendance, and achievements highlighted the tremendous growth MONAT is experiencing across the LATAM region and reinforced the company's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with innovative products, world-class training, and life-changing opportunities.

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 CarlaH@MonatGlobal.com