Audits assess procurement spending frameworks in three school districts

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findings were mixed after B.C.’s auditor general looked at how three school districts source millions of dollars worth of goods and services each year and whether they lived up to the principles of fair and open procurement.

In a report to the Legislative Assembly, the Office of the Auditor General focused on the procurement frameworks (including policies and practices) in the Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Saanich school districts.

Each district’s framework was compared to the good-practice principles set out in the Province of B.C.’s Core Policy and Procedures Manual (CPPM).

The Coquitlam school district implemented a procurement framework that reflected the spirit and intent of the province’s procurement principles.

The Abbotsford and Saanich school districts also incorporated elements of those principles. However, the audits found gaps and inconsistencies that meant the districts' procurement policies and practices did not reflect the spirit and intent of the CPPM.

“An effective procurement framework is important because It helps ensure contracts are awarded fairly, it mitigates the risks of fraud, and it helps government get the best value for its money,” Auditor General Bridget Parrish said.

The audits looked at how the districts planned for procurement, how they solicited vendors, evaluated proposals, and managed contracts. Selected procurements were reviewed to see how policies were put into practice.

B.C.’s 60 school districts spent about $800 million on computer equipment, classroom and office supplies, fuel, food and other items in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2025.

“My team will continue to plan audits of procurement processes across the public sector, because inconsistency in practice can result in increased legal, financial, operational and reputational risks,” Parrish said.

Nicholas Johnson, Communications Director Office of the Auditor General

njohnson@bcauditor.com

250-419-6117

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