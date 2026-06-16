ROKU Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Roku to Fox Corporation

MONSEY, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) (“Roku”) to Fox Corporation (“Fox”) pursuant to which Roku shareholders will receive $96.00 in cash, and 0.9693 shares of FOX Class A common stock, for each Roku Class A and Class B share outstanding.

In trading on June 15, 2026, the day the deal was announced, the price of Roku shares fell nearly 2%. Roku’s stock price has continued to fall in trading on June 16, 2026.

If you remain a Roku shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/roku/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the Roku Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Roku shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the cash consideration and exchange ratio agreed upon are fair to Roku shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Roku stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com