Shapellx Introduces Summer Travel Edit as New Consumer Insights Highlight Demand for Comfort-Driven Shapewear

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a full-category shapewear brand, today released new consumer insights on how summer travel is influencing shapewear and intimates purchase decisions.

According to recent consumer research conducted by Shapellx, more than 60% of respondents said they prioritize overall wear experience over functionality when choosing shapewear and intimates. Respondents cited comfort, fit, appearance and confidence as key factors when selecting pieces for extended wear across different occasions.

The findings point to a broader change in how consumers evaluate shapewear. Rather than treating shaping pieces as occasion-only garments, shoppers are increasingly looking for intimates that can support them through longer, more varied days, including travel, commuting, events and everyday routines.

As millions of consumers plan summer travel and attend major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, many are spending extended periods sitting, walking and moving throughout the day. These occasions are driving increased demand for shapewear and intimates that combine comfort, breathability and smoothing support without compromising wearability.

For Shapellx, that shift has reinforced the importance of designing shapewear around both performance and wearability. The brand’s travel-focused selection highlights existing styles that address several of the needs identified in its consumer research, including comfort during prolonged sitting, breathability, flexible styling and smoothing support.

Featured styles include:





High Waisted Tummy-Control Shaping Shorts

Designed with high-stretch fabric and tummy-control construction, the shorts provide smoothing support for extended wear, including flights, road trips and other seated travel settings. The style is currently recognized as an Amazon Best Seller in the Women's Shapewear Control Panties category.

Bare Essentials™ Defineline™ Back Smoothing Wireless Push-Up Bra

The wireless bra provides lightweight support and back smoothing without underwire. Its wire-free construction is designed to reduce pressure during long travel days while maintaining a secure fit for everyday wear.

Bare Essentials™ Cream Touch™ Open Bust Smoothing Bodysuit

The open-bust bodysuit features smoothing construction and soft fabric designed for layering under different outfits. Its open-bust design allows wearers to pair it with their own bra, offering styling flexibility for travel, events and day-to-night dressing.

Shapellx will feature the travel-focused selection throughout the summer season on its online platform, alongside fit and styling information intended to help consumers choose shapewear for extended wear and warm-weather occasions.

For more information about Shapellx and the featured styles, visit www.shapellx.com.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand offering bras, bodysuits, shaping shorts and other intimates designed to support body contouring, comfort and everyday styling. Through its online platform and select retail partners, including Nordstrom, Shapellx serves consumers seeking shapewear and intimates for daily wear, travel, events and special occasions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2424246-a1ec-49af-ad4d-28d64b1a5781