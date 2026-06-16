Track Group to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 5 PM PDT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Chief Executive Officer Derek Cassell will host the presentation. He will be joined by AJ Gigler, Chief Marketing Officer, and Denver Smith, Chairman of the Board, who will co-present and participate in a question-and-answer session at the conclusion of the presentation.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 5 PM PDT

Webcast: TRACK GROUP WEBCAST

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Track Group, Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Agenda”: AGENDA

About TRACK GROUP, INC.

Track Group is a premium provider of electronic monitoring technology and services for community corrections agencies. Known for building some of the industry’s toughest and most secure GPS devices, Track Group delivers reliable performance across high-risk and standard caseloads alike. Its solutions combine advanced location tracking, long battery life, live communication, victim notification, predictive analytics, and specialized service support to help agencies operate safer, smarter, and more effective monitoring programs. Track Group has consistently advanced the market through innovation, reliability, and a high-touch approach to public safety.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

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Contact:

Name: Jim Berg, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 877-260-2010

Address: 200 E. 5th Avenue, Suite 100, Naperville, IL 60563

Email: jim.berg@trackgrp.com