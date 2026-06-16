Questex’s LDI Announces 2027 Dates, Moves to New Orleans in October

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s LDI, the leading event for the live design, entertainment technology, and experiential production community, today announces its 2027 edition will take place October 15-21, 2027 (Expo dates: October 19-21) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

LDI 2027 in New Orleans

The move reflects direct feedback from the people who make LDI what it is: exhibitors who invest in the show year after year, attendees who rely on it to discover new ideas and build relationships, sponsors and partners who help shape the experience, and the broader network of professionals who come together around this industry. For many in live events and entertainment technology, LDI is more than a date on the calendar; it is a place to reconnect with peers, strengthen partnerships, share hard-earned knowledge, and celebrate the creativity and innovation that power this community. By moving to October and relocating to New Orleans, LDI is responding with a format and setting designed to better support participation, planning, and long-term growth while preserving the sense of connection that has always been at the heart of the event.

“LDI has always been built around the needs of this community, and this decision is a direct reflection of that,” said Marian Sandberg, Vice President/Brand Leader, LDI. “We heard clearly from exhibitors and attendees that timing was one of the biggest barriers to connecting effectively and doing business. Moving LDI to New Orleans in October gives us the opportunity to better serve the industry, create a stronger experience for our customers, and position the show for long-term success.”

“LDI is about spectacle in every form — staging, broadcast, installation, immersive, placemaking… and now the show is bringing all of it to an age-old crossroads of sound and spirit, a city that already knows how to throw a room into rapture. Our whole job is to move the soul and shake the booties too. New Orleans is a city that invented both as an art form. What a crazy crucible for experience!,” said Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer and Designer, ACT Entertainment.

“LDI truly listened and responded to our concerns, which makes a real difference. We’re excited about the direction and look forward to being part of a strong 2027 show in New Orleans,” added Eric Loader, Elation Professional.

“As a manufacturer that enjoys using the live audience and attendees of LDI to debut our latest lighting innovations, the new dates will give us a better opportunity to bring new products to the market,” said Lorienn Cochenour, ROBE Lighting.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center offers the scale, infrastructure, and accessibility needed to support LDI’s exhibit hall, education, networking, and live event experiences. New Orleans boasts robust air transportation access, a well-established convention ecosystem, and a cultural energy that aligns naturally with the creative spirit of the LDI audience.

“This move is about listening and responding in a meaningful way,” said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI. “Our community told us they wanted a show date that worked better for their teams, budgets, and planning cycles. October in New Orleans gives us the ability to meet those needs while also delivering the kind of dynamic, high-value experience people expect from LDI.”

For nearly four decades, LDI has served as a gathering place for the entertainment technology industry, a community where professionals across live events, theatrical and concert production, touring, projection, AV, broadcast, houses of worship, themed entertainment, and immersive experiences come together not just to do business, but to learn from one another and move the industry forward. It has long been a place where new ideas are introduced, careers and partnerships are built, and the relationships that sustain this business are strengthened face to face. The 2027 event will continue that legacy while opening the door to a refreshed attendee and exhibitor experience in one of the country’s premier event cities.

“New Orleans gives us a compelling platform for the next chapter of LDI,” said Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, LDI. “I’m excited for our customers to experience LDI in a new location. It offers the right combination of accessibility, hospitality, and energy, and it creates new opportunities for how we bring the community together. We’re continuing to build an event that keeps everything people value about LDI while making it even more relevant and engaging for the future.”

Additional details on LDI 2027 dates, programming, exhibitor opportunities, and attendee information will be announced in the coming months.

LDI 2026 in Las Vegas

The 2026 edition of LDI will take place December 2-8 (Expo dates: December 6-8) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event will bring together thousands of industry professionals for an immersive learning experience spanning every facet of live production – from concert touring and stage management to pro audio, lighting, projection, video, XR, immersive technologies, DJ/VJ innovation, and beyond. Get updates here. For sponsorship or exhibit inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 38-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Head of Marketing

LDI

csoucy@questex.com