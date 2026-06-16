Jeppesen ForeFlight Achieves Department of Defense Impact Level 5 Authorization

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeppesen ForeFlight today announced it has received a Department of Defense Impact Level 5 (IL5) Authority to Operate. IL5 is the highest cybersecurity authorization available for unclassified cloud systems. The Authority to Operate enables military and defense organizations to deploy ForeFlight for sensitive, mission-critical operations with full regulatory confidence, and applies across the Department of Defense, with reciprocity available to all military branches, federal agencies, and allied partners.

With IL5 authorization in place, defense organizations can procure and deploy ForeFlight at scale across commands, squadrons, and installations, accelerating adoption of a secure, standardized platform for operational aviation workflows. The authorization also broadens ForeFlight's eligibility for defense programs and contracts requiring strict Department of Defense cybersecurity compliance.

"Earning this authorization reflects our long-standing commitment to the men and women in the military aviation community and their mission," said Travis Root, Senior Vice President of Flight Deck. "The ForeFlight IL5 means our defense customers can now operate with the capability, security, and compliance their missions demand."

ForeFlight's IL5-compliant environment is hosted on Amazon Web Services® GovCloud™ via the Second Front® GameWarden™ platform. Authorized users access the secure environment through the Military Flight Bag application and ForeFlight web platforms.

Defense organizations interested in transitioning to the ForeFlight IL5 environment should contact their Jeppesen ForeFlight account representative or visit https://military.foreflight.com

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight provides the data, software, and insights that power every segment of aviation. Pilots, operators, and flight crews trust us to plan, navigate, monitor, and optimize more than 60 million commercial, military, business, and general aviation flights each year. Our platforms support crew, fleet, and flight planning; network and operations management; and flight deck solutions. Our navigation data remains the global standard. From inventing paper charts a century ago to leading today’s AI-enabled era, we deliver deep domain expertise with unmatched insights as the platform for the aviation industry.



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