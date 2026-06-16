Altea Active Club Inc. Secures Significant Minority Investment from Walter Capital Partners Inc. to Accelerate National Rollout

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altea Active Club Inc. (“Altea” or the “Company”), a premium Canadian fitness and wellness club operator, today announced that it has received a significant minority investment from Walter Capital Partners Inc. (“Walter”).

The investment will accelerate Altea’s mission to expand access to premium, community-oriented health and wellness experiences across Canada. The investment proceeds will be used to fund new club development and support the Company’s national rollout as it captures growing demand for large-format, premium fitness and wellness clubs in attractive, high-growth urban markets.

“Altea is pleased to partner with Walter Capital Partners as we enter our next phase of growth and continue expanding our premium fitness and wellness platform across Canada. This investment reflects the strength of our brand, our team, and our member experience, and gives us the resources to bring Altea’s differentiated club model to more communities nationwide,” said Jeff York, CEO of Altea Active Club Inc.

“Altea has built a highly differentiated fitness and wellness platform, combining best-in-class facilities, a compelling member experience, and a strong community-oriented model. We are excited to partner with Jeff and his team as they accelerate their national rollout, and believe Walter is ideally positioned to support Altea’s next phase of growth,” said Éric Phaneuf, President and Chief Executive Officer at Walter Capital Partners Inc.

Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to Altea, and LaBarge Weinstein LLP acted as legal advisor to Altea. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal advisor to Walter Capital Partners.

For more information about Altea, please visit https://alteaactive.com/.

About Altea Active Club Inc.



Founded in 2017, Altea Active Club Inc. is a premium Canadian fitness and wellness club operator offering a comprehensive member experience across best-in-class facilities, including hundreds of weekly boutique-style classes spanning a broad range of modalities. Altea operates five state-of-the-art clubs across Canada, strategically located in fast-growing, affluent markets with attractive demographic fundamentals. The Company is led by Jeff York, former CEO of Farm Boy, alongside fitness industry veterans David Wu and Mike Nolan. For more information, visit https://alteaactive.com/.

About Walter Capital Partners Inc.



Launched in 2015, Walter Capital Partners Inc. is the private equity arm of Walter Group, a Montréal-based family office. The firm invests long-term family and third-party capital into small and mid-sized businesses, partnering with management teams to drive growth, operational improvement, and acquisitions. Walter has backed Canadian growth platforms across technology, healthcare, consumer, industrial, and business services. For more information, visit https://waltercapital.ca/.

Media Contact:



Altea Active Club Inc.

Jenna York

Vice President, Member Experience & Marketing

jyork@alteaactive.com

Walter Capital Management

Jean-Pierre Cadorette, M.Sc., CFA

Executive Vice President

jpcadorette@waltercm.ca