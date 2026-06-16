Shopify Announces Results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Internet, Everywhere, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2026. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors. Shareholders also accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, Shopify's approach to executive compensation, as further described in Shopify's management information circular dated April 21, 2026. A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved.
The detailed results of the meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the ten (10) nominees for director was elected to the Board of Directors. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:
|Director
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|Tobias Lütke
|1,657,446,737
|97.72%
|38,629,744
|2.28%
|Lulu Cheng Meservey
|1,691,141,695
|99.71%
|4,934,787
|0.29%
|Jeanne DeWitt Grosser
|1,684,061,536
|99.29%
|12,014,945
|0.71%
|David Heinemeier Hansson
|1,691,045,519
|99.70%
|5,030,963
|0.30%
|Jeremy Levine
|1,665,712,404
|98.21%
|30,364,079
|1.79%
|Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah
|1,687,117,698
|99.47%
|8,958,784
|0.53%
|Joseph Natale
|1,534,092,144
|90.45%
|161,984,336
|9.55%
|Kevin Scott
|1,692,124,196
|99.77%
|3,952,285
|0.23%
|Toby Shannan
|1,692,107,202
|99.77%
|3,969,280
|0.23%
|Fidji Simo
|1,639,426,472
|96.66%
|56,649,985
|3.34%
Following the meeting, the Board of Directors intends to select Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Joseph Natale to continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.
2. Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Shopify's auditors, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Withheld
|% of
Votes Withheld
|1,762,083,817
|99.42%
|10,266,401
|0.58%
3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Shareholders accepted, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company's approach to executive compensation. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|1,377,881,961
|81.24%
|318,194,521
|18.76%
4. Shareholder Proposal
A shareholder proposal regarding an artificial intelligence policy was not approved. The votes were cast as follows:
|Votes
for
|% of
Votes for
|Votes
Against
|% of
Votes Against
|235,153,526
|13.86%
|1,460,922,955
|86.14%
About Shopify
Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.
For more information, visit www.shopify.com.
|CONTACT INVESTORS:
|CONTACT MEDIA:
|Shane Kleinstein
|Ben McConaghy
|Director, Investor Relations
|Director, Communications
|IR@shopify.com
|press@shopify.com