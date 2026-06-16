Mondelēz International Announces Nine Start-Ups Chosen to Participate in CoLab Tech 2026 Program

The 2026 cohort focuses on technologies that support Mondelēz International’s priorities in sustainability, ingredient science, and food technology

Cohort represents a diverse set of solutions in sustainable packaging, emerging ingredient solutions, consumer experiences and production efficiencies

CoLab Tech received more than 200 applicants from around the world

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the nine companies selected for CoLab Tech 2026. This is the third cohort to participate in the snack company’s accelerator program, led by its global research and development team.

This year, CoLab Tech focused on finding emerging technologies that can help address evolving environmental, supply chain, and regulatory challenges, as well as build capabilities to accelerate front end innovation and elevate consumer experiences.

“The consumer packaged goods industry is facing a confluence of transformations – from supply chain to AI,” said Ian Noble, R&D Vice President for Research, Analytical Sciences & Cocoa at Mondelēz International. “That’s why CoLab Tech is such an important program for Mondelēz. It gives us access to innovators who are developing emerging technologies built to navigate these dynamics, helping accelerate our capabilities and ambition to lead the future of snacking.”

More than 200 companies applied for this year’s program. The nine companies selected include:

Akarso Bio creates a fermentation-derived prebiotic nanofiber platform that performs like a hydrocolloid, declares like a fiber, and naturally stimulates GLP-1; helping brands create foods that help satisfy hunger and support gut health and metabolic wellness.

Alpine Bio is an ingredient innovation company producing next-generation soy protein ingredients with whey-like functionality, superior solubility, emulsification, neutral flavor and nutrition, with reduced carbon emissions relative to dairy proteins.

Attribute Analytics is an intelligence platform that connects sensory, consumer, and sales data to deliver actionable food and beverage product insights, helping CPG teams make faster, smarter decisions that improve product quality, accelerate innovation, and increase market success.

Cal-San developed a proprietary microwave-assisted dehydration technology, producing premium snacks and ingredients with superior flavor, texture, nutritional retention, and extended shelf life.

De3pbio is advancing the next generation of precision nutrition using its proprietary AI-speed biomanufacturing to research and develop functional ingredients that have potential to optimize human biology.

Nfinite Paper: creates curbside recyclable, sealable, printable ultra-high barrier paper designed to replace flexible metallized plastic packaging, with a reduced carbon footprint.

Nourish Ingredients is pioneering animal-free specialty fats through precision fermentation and enzyme processes to deliver animalic taste and texture, as well as ingredient appeal, across categories, enabling more sustainable, delicious products.

Nous: is shaping the next iteration of functional ingredients using a proprietary extraction technology, enabling the development of better-for-you ingredients with unique functionality, taste neutrality, and complete solubility.

Ruby Bio uses renewable and up-cycled feedstocks to produce ingredients that help boost the performance and shelf life of baked goods, beverages, and confectionery products through precision fermentation.

The cohort will participate in an 8-week curriculum that includes hands-on experiences, virtual sessions, 1:1 mentorship and access to Mondelēz International’s global network of partners and experts. Learn more at snackfutures.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management; any statements regarding our sustainability strategies, goals, and initiatives; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words, and variations of words, “will,” “may,” “expect,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “objective,” “predict,” “project,” “drive,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” “potential,” “commitment,” “outlook,” “continue,” or any other similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contacts: Desiree Battaglia (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) 1-847-943-4772 1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com



