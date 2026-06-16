AMC Global Media Appoints Hozefa Lokhandwala as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Global Media Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced Hozefa Lokhandwala has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Lokhandwala joins AMC Global Media with more than two decades of financial leadership experience across media, corporate strategy and investment banking. He will be based in New York and will report to AMC Global Media’s CEO Kristin Dolan.

“Hozefa is a highly respected and accomplished media executive with the financial discipline, industry expertise and strategic perspective to help guide AMC Global Media during this dynamic period in our industry,” said Dolan. “We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and experience as we continue to advance our strategic priorities and position the company for long-term success.”

“AMC Global Media is behind some of my favorite television shows of all time, and I have long admired its rare combination of celebrated storytelling, valuable IP and disciplined strategic focus,” said Lokhandwala. “I’m thrilled to join Kristin and the leadership team at this exciting moment and to help leverage the company’s strong collection of assets as it continues to build on its momentum.”

Lokhandwala most recently served as an Independent Director for MSG Networks. Prior to MSG Networks, he worked at Vice Media Group serving as Co-Chief Executive Officer after joining as Chief Strategy Officer in 2018.

Earlier in his career, Lokhandwala served as a Managing Director in the Media Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan, where as Head of Content & Entertainment Investment Banking he advised media clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and corporate finance matters across diversified media, programming networks, film and entertainment, gaming, music and digital media. Before joining J.P. Morgan, he was an investment banker in the Media & Entertainment Group at Bear Stearns and also worked in the Business & Finance group at Morgan Lewis, advising on M&A and finance transactions. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, a JD from Brooklyn Law School and a BA from Oberlin College. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for Oberlin College, including as Chair of the Risk Management & Audit Committee.

Lokhandwala succeeds Patrick O’Connell, the company’s former Chief Financial Officer who stepped down in March as part of a planned departure announced in January.

The appointment comes as AMC Global Media continues to build momentum across its business. The company recently reported another quarter of double-digit streaming revenue growth and robust free cash flow, highlighting continued progress across its targeted streaming portfolio which is now the company’s largest source of domestic revenue. The company also continues to build on the strength of its owned franchises and fan-focused strategy, including the recent premiere of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat on AMC and AMC+, which generated strong early audience engagement and critical acclaim, further demonstrating the company’s ability to create high-quality, franchise-driven programming with broad cultural resonance.

About AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media is the ultimate destination for premier storytelling, known for some of the most celebrated original content in television and film history. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and ALL REALITY; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films; AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Georgia Juvelis Nicholas Seibert Georgia.juvelis@amcglobalmedia.com Nicholas.seibert@amcglobalmedia.com



