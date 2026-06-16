LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”) today released its monthly activity report for May 2026.

Total client assets at the end of May were $2.55 trillion, an increase of $76.9 billion, or 3.1%, compared to the end of April. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 60.2%, up from 55.1% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets (“NNA”) for May were $8.8 billion, translating to a 4.3% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of May were $54.8 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to the end of April. Net buying in May was $13.7 billion.



(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



May April Change May Change 2026 2026 M/M 2025 Y/Y Client Assets Advisory 1,537.3 1,482.7 3.7% 1,021.6 50.5% Brokerage 1,017.3 995.0 2.2% 832.9 22.1% Total Client Assets 2,554.6 2,477.7 3.1% 1,854.5 37.8% Organic NNA Advisory 11.0 6.0 n/m 8.3 n/m Brokerage (2.2) (3.0) n/m (1.8) n/m Total Organic NNA 8.8 3.1 n/m 6.5 n/m Acquired NNA Advisory 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Brokerage 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired NNA 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total NNA Advisory 11.0 6.0 n/m 8.3 n/m Brokerage (2.2) (3.0) n/m (1.8) n/m Total NNA 8.8 3.1 n/m 6.5 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 2.1 2.2 n/m 2.2 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 37.0 37.6 (1.6%) 33.4 10.8% Deposit cash account sweep 14.8 14.7 0.7% 10.6 39.6% Total Bank Sweep 51.9 52.3 (0.8%) 44.0 18.0% Money market sweep 1.2 1.3 (7.7%) 3.9 (69.2%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 53.1 53.6 (0.9%) 47.9 10.9% Client cash account 1.8 1.9 (5.3%) 1.3 38.5% Total Client Cash Balances 54.8 55.5 (1.3%) 49.2 11.4% Net buy (sell) activity 13.7 12.9 n/m 13.5 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 7,580 7,209 5.1% 5,912 28.2% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,919 2,800 4.3% 2,066 41.3% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 363 364 (0.3%) 433 (16.2%)

For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.