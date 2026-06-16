Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a healthcare intelligence company designed to accelerate measurable improvement for health systems, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Truist Securities Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference, including a panel discussion titled “AI ROI in Healthcare: Real vs Hype Debate,” with Ben Albert, Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 3:30pm ET.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a healthcare intelligence company that accelerates measurable improvement for health systems across cost, clinical, and consumer performance. Backed by deep domain expertise, proprietary AI-driven technology, and $2.8 billion in documented outcomes, Health Catalyst helps health systems move from data to confident, measurable action.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Stephanie St. Clair

Finance and Investor Relations, SVP

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact

Kay Blazar

VP, PR

SVM PR & Marketing

Healthcatalyst@SVMPR.com