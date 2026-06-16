Claro USA and reVolver Podcasts Unveil Claro Música Pulso, a Reimagined Entertainment Platform Featuring Podcasts, Music, Video, Radio and More

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claro USA and reVolver Podcasts today announced the evolution of its entertainment platform with the launch of Claro Música Pulso, a redesigned and enhanced digital destination that brings together music, podcasts, radio, video, and future multimedia experiences within a single, intuitive ecosystem.

Building on the success of Claro Música's existing subscriber base of more than 500,000 users, Claro Música Pulso introduces improved navigation, enhanced content discovery, and a modern user experience designed to connect audiences with the entertainment that moves them most.

The platform's next phase includes premium podcast programming through a partnership with reVolver Podcasts, the largest Hispanic podcast network in the United States. Future releases are expected to expand beyond audio with additional video and multimedia offerings, creating a more comprehensive entertainment destination for consumers worldwide.

The new 'Pulso' identity reflects the platform's mission to serve as the heartbeat of entertainment and culture, connecting users to the latest music, conversations, stories, sports, and experiences across multiple formats.

As audiences increasingly seek seamless access to a variety of content formats, Claro Música Pulso represents a significant step forward in delivering a richer entertainment experience, for its rapidly expanding base of over 500,000 users, said Jack Hobbs, President & CEO of reVolver Podcasts. We are excited to bring reVolver's extensive catalog of premium podcasts to the platform and help create an ecosystem where music, spoken word, culture, and storytelling come together in one destination.

Through the partnership, Claro Música Pulso users gain access to a growing library of podcasts spanning news, sports, entertainment, business, lifestyle, health, comedy, and culture, including flagship programs such as Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, El Panda Show, and Don Cheto Al Aire.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Claro Música Pulso

Claro Música Pulso is Claro USA's next-generation entertainment platform, bringing together music, podcasts, radio, and future video experiences in a single destination. Designed to deliver a seamless and engaging user experience, the platform connects audiences with the content, culture, and conversations that matter most.