Mountain America Credit Union Awards $300,000 to 150 High School Students

SANDY, Utah, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, has awarded $300,000 in Elevate Scholarships to 150 high school students from 97 high schools across the credit union’s five-state footprint. Each student received a $2,000 scholarship to help make higher education more accessible.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Higher education opens doors to future opportunities, and these students have demonstrated a strong commitment to learning, leadership and service,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “We are proud to invest in students who are making a meaningful difference in their schools and communities while working toward their academic goals.”

Scholarship recipients plan to pursue careers in a variety of fields, including engineering, elementary education, nursing and aviation. Applicants were evaluated based on academic performance, community involvement, leadership experience, personal values and letters of recommendation.

“Students today are balancing academic demands with growing financial challenges, and we are honored to support them as they continue their education,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “These scholarships are intended to help students take the next step toward building successful futures for themselves and their communities.”

The Elevate Scholarship program is part of the Mountain America Foundation, which was established to strengthen the credit union’s commitment to the communities it serves throughout Utah, Montana, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho. Since 2022, the Elevate Scholarship program has awarded $1.2 million in funding to students. The foundation focuses on the education, health and overall well-being of youth and families in the communities it serves.

To view the full list of 2026 recipients and learn more about the Elevate Scholarship program, visit macu.com/elevate.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.