Five Below, Inc. Announces Election of Robert Lynch to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced the election of Robert Lynch as a new independent director to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, bringing the Board to nine members. Mr. Lynch is the Chief Executive Officer of Shake Shack, Inc., a leading fast-casual chain of restaurants, and has served in this role and as a member of its Board of Directors since May 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Rob to our board,” said Mike Devine, Chairman of Five Below. “Rob’s broad experience in leading multi-unit consumer companies will be valuable as we continue to drive growth and execute on the substantial long-term opportunity that exists for Five Below.”

Prior to his current role, Mr. Lynch served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Papa John’s International, Inc. and held multiple positions within Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc., including as President from August 2017 to August 2019, and at Taco Bell, H.J. Heinz Company and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Lynch also served on the board of directors at Kontoor Brands, Inc. from March 2021 to April 2026.

“I am honored to join the board of Five Below, a retailer I’ve respected for many years,” said Rob Lynch. “I’m impressed with Five Below’s unique value proposition and look forward to working with the board and management team on key strategic initiatives to further strengthen the brand and deepen its connection with customers.”

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.