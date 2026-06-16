ARRAY Technologies Launches DuraTrack D2S™ Tracker, Bringing Differentiated Features of ARRAY’s Trusted DuraTrack System to Dual Row Format Internationally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced the launch of ARRAY DuraTrack D2S™, an evolution of ARRAY’s product portfolio. The new tracker offering brings the best features of ARRAY’s trusted DuraTrack® system architecture to the two-row format preferred across many international markets.

Duratrack D2S was designed to address a number of constraints that determine real solar project economics. Upfront, D2S can facilitate lower capital expenditure through faster installation, better terrain tolerance, and more design flexibility on constrained land. Over the life of the project, D2S is built to deliver an energy yield benefit, by reducing energy loss from wind stow, and to minimize ongoing operating costs through durable design and lowered maintenance needs.

DuraTrack D2S includes key features of ARRAY’s flagship DuraTrack product, including:

ARRAY Wind XP ™ Patented Passive Wind Stow Technology : Minimizes unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through ARRAY’s trusted mechanical stow solution shown to offer an energy yield benefit of up to 4%.





: Minimizes unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through ARRAY’s trusted mechanical stow solution shown to offer an energy yield benefit of up to 4%. Leading Terrain Adaptability : Incorporates ARRAY OmniTrack ® terrain-following capability to minimize terrain modifications, reduce grading costs during construction by following natural land contours, and maintaining natural ecology.





: Incorporates ARRAY OmniTrack terrain-following capability to minimize terrain modifications, reduce grading costs during construction by following natural land contours, and maintaining natural ecology. ARRAY SmarTrack® Enabled: Facilitates optimized energy yield on projects with Terrain Adaptive Backtracking and Diffuse Weather Response while also providing features to mitigate risk from extreme weather conditions.



As customers face development on increasingly complex, fragmented, and terrain-challenged sites, Duratrack D2S represents an extension of ARRAY’s proven technology for customers who prefer the flexibility of a two-row design.

“D2S represents the next evolution of ARRAY’s portfolio and our continued commitment to advancing smarter, more resilient solar racking solutions,” said Nick Strevel, Chief Product Officer of ARRAY. “By bringing proven, industry-leading tracker technology to new formats, we are helping customers unlock greater performance, reliability, and value as demand for solar energy continues to grow worldwide.”

DuraTrack D2S is launching first in the EMEA market and began construction on its first commercial installation in Spain in Q1 2026.

“ARRAY is a key partner to us, and as soon as they presented the DuraTrack D2S tracker we were eager to install it and install it fast! A passive-stow tracker, in dual-row configuration, is what we were looking for,” said Salix Solar, a Spanish solar developer and the initial commercial customer for D2S.

This solution reflects ARRAY’s dedication to providing reliability and value for performance, addressing the real-world challenges faced by solar energy producers. With more than 35 years of reliability and over 100 GW of solar trackers awarded or installed worldwide, ARRAY continues to evolve and adapt to market demands.

For more information about DuraTrack D2S and to connect with an ARRAY representative to evaluate how DuraTrack D2S can improve your project’s energy yield, visit https://arraytechinc.com/duratrackd2s/

For more information about ARRAY Technologies and its industry-leading solar tracking solutions, visit https://arraytechinc.com/

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar photovoltaic sites. With solutions engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to continue to grow its global installed base and expand into new markets; the expected performance, reliability, and market adoption of DuraTrack D2S; the anticipated energy yield, capital expenditure, and installation benefits of DuraTrack D2S, including the referenced up to 4% energy yield benefit from Wind XP Passive Wind Stow Technology; the anticipated benefits of incorporating OmniTrack terrain-following capability and SmarTrack software into the two-row format; the continued advancement of the Company’s software and service offerings; the Company’s expectations regarding continued demand for solar energy and utility-scale solar deployment; and the Company’s business strategy and growth prospects. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation, changes in demand for utility-scale solar projects domestically and internationally; delays in product availability or shipment; actual field performance of DuraTrack D2S, Wind XP, OmniTrack, and SmarTrack that may differ from modeled or anticipated results; macroeconomic conditions, trade policy changes, or supply chain disruptions affecting operations; changes in government policy or incentives supporting solar energy deployment; challenges in expanding DuraTrack D2S into EMEA and other international markets; and reliance on third-party partners to perform their respective roles on schedule and to specification. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents we file with the SEC, which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Steven Kirsch

+1 505-738-6923

media@arraytechinc.com

Investor Relations Contact

ARRAY Technologies

Investor Relations

investors@arraytechinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d804b5b4-15b8-4e46-a5f2-174cff60a0ce